N.H. Hiker Dies After Tree Falls on Top of Him While Laying in Hammock: 'Tragic Accident'

An empty hammock is hanging between two pine trees

A hiker exploring a New Hampshire forest tragically died this week after officials say a tree he placed his sleeping hammock on collapsed and struck him.

Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation confirmed the fatal incident in a press release on Friday, identifying the hiker as Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown.

Murphy's body was found Thursday evening just off the Wild River Trail in an area called Bean's Purchase, which is located in the White Mountain National Forest, the release stated.

Authorities said Murphy was attempting a multi-day hike but was expected to return by Wednesday around 5 p.m. When he failed to show up by noon on Thursday, a loved one reported him missing.

A search was immediately launched, with officials entering the Wild River wilderness from three different trail accesses in hopes of locating Murphy, according to the release.

A National Guard helicopter also assisted with the search.

It wasn't until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday that officials found Murphy's body at the Spruce Brook Tent site, the release stated.

Evidence collected at the scene has led authorities to determine that Murphy died after a tree he had placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him, officials said.