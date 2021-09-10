Sean MacDonald reportedly struck the back of a box truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire State Police

N.H. Dad Who Was Expecting Second Child with Wife Dies in Motorcycle Accident: 'Missed by Many'

A New Hampshire dad died on Wednesday after colliding with a box truck while on his motorcycle.

Sean MacDonald, 28, got into the accident just before 6 a.m. local time on I-93 northbound ahead of an exit ramp in Manchester, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The soon-to-be father of two crossed several lanes before he crashed into the back of the box truck, followed by a collision with a guardrail, officials said. After hitting the guardrail, the 28-year-old was ejected off his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the box truck driver did not suffer any injuries and was able to continue driving.

MacDonald was expecting a second child with his wife Margaret, according to a GoFundMe page created to cover funeral expenses and support the couple's family.

"Incredible nurse and friend to many, Margaret MacDonald lost her husband in a tragic accident 9/8/2021. Sean Macdonald will be missed by many, especially his wife, whom he was expecting his second child with, and their 1 1/2-year-old son, Brooks," the page stated.

The GoFundMe creator added, "Margaret is a seasoned nurse at Catholic Medical Center who has provided support and care to her patients and their families over the years and we hope to provide that same support back in her time of need."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash, police confirmed.