N.H. Brothers, 16 and 6, Die in Car Crash While Driving with Their Father: 'Breaks Your Heart'

Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette "passed away in a tragic car accident" on Friday, while their father, who was driving, sustained non-life threatening injuries

Brothers Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette were killed in a New Hampshire car crash last week, while their father, who was driving at the time, sustained "serious" injuries.

On Friday at around 8:30 a.m. local time, New Hampshire State Police responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Bow, according to a media release.

Authorities determined that Thomas Ouellette, 44, was traveling in the right hand lane "when for an unknown reason," the vehicle drifted into the breakdown lane before colliding with a disabled tractor-trailer. "As a result of this collision two juveniles that were passengers in Ouellette's vehicle sustained fatal injuries," police said.

Meanwhile Ouellette was transported to a local hospital with "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

Bow School Superintendent Dean Cascadden went on to identify the boys as Nicholas, an 11th grader who played on the school's football team, and Gavin, a student in the first grade, according to NBC10 Boston.

The crash remains under investigation.

"It breaks your heart," Bow High School Principal Brian O'Connell told NBC10 Boston. "That's the only way to describe it. It just breaks your heart. It's a tragedy."

"It's going to leave a big hole in our community as we try to heal from this and deal with the tragic loss," added Cascadden.

The two boys were memorialized in a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for their family.

"Nicholas & Gavin Ouellette were our angels on earth, and now they are our wings. The boys passed away in a tragic car accident that leaves our earthly hearts crippled," reads a message on the fundraising page, which has raised over $235,000 as of Monday.

In addition to their father, a police officer and veteran, and their mother, who works as a nurse, a nurse, their family also includes Nicholas' twin sister Hannah and brother Dylan, 4.

"Nicholas has the spirit of an easygoing, funny young man. Football and his team were his passion. Spending lots of time with dad and the boys, and loved by his girls deeply- his mom, twin sister and girlfriend Maddie," the message continued.

Meanwhile, Gavin was remembered for his being a "happy" child who "loved wrestling with his brothers and cuddling with mom."

Following the death of the two boys, Bow High School announced that their football season will be dedicated to the family, according to WMUR.

Players will also pay tribute to Nicholas by wearing number 55 decals on their helmets, coach Paul Cohen told the outlet.