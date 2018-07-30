New Dad Killed in Car Crash Moments After Visiting His Wife and Baby in the Hospital

A new father who was on his way home from visiting his wife and newborn daughter in the hospital was killed in a head-on car crash shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to reports.

Kevin Quinn, 32, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, was killed when his SUV was struck head-on by a 2000 Toyota sedan, according to The Boston Herald. He was taken to South Shore Hospital with severe injures and later died.

Quinn was a Marine combat veteran who had served two tours in Afghanistan. His wife Kara and their friends and family are now reeling over his death.

“I still can’t wrap my head around this,” Quinn’s best friend, Rob Dinan, told the newspaper. “This is a man who served two deployments in Afghanistan, comes home and marries his dream girl and has a daughter and then his happens.”

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up for his family — which has since raised $140,000 — Quinn was supposed to return to the hospital later that morning to “bring them both home to begin their new life with their daughter.”

The Boston Globe reports that Quinn had spent Friday night with his wife and daughter in the hospital.

Their daughter, Logan Audrey Quinn, was born on July 25, and proceeds from the fundraising page will go to her and Kara.

“We encourage all to please support the family of this fallen Marine, a man who sacrificed so much for this country and who spent many hours helping others who were less fortunate while never asking for anything in return,” a statement read.

Kara and Kevin Quinn GoFundMe

According to a statement released by The Barnstable Police Department, the vehicle that crashed into Quinn’s car was operated by a 22-year-old male, with a 24-year-old female passenger. The driver was pronounced dead at the accident scene and his female companion was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in critical condition. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

The Barnstable Police have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.