New Book by Morrie Schwartz, Who Inspired 'Tuesdays with Morrie,' Is 'Filled with His Love of Life'

"He thought it could be helpful for other people to approach aging," Morrie's son Rob Schwartz said of The Wisdom of Morrie, which is based on a manuscript found after his father's 1995 death

By
Published on April 17, 2023 01:42 PM
morris schwartz
Photo: Mark Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A new book about aging featuring the words of Morrie Schwartz, a Brandeis professor who died in 1995 after battling ALS, will soon be hitting the shelves.

The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully by Morrie and Rob Schwartz is "an insightful, poignant masterpiece on staying vibrant and connected for life," Blackstone Publishing says on its website.

The book, set to be published Tuesday, explores the questions in what the publisher describes as a "profound, poetic, and poignant masterpiece of living and aging joyfully and creatively."

Rob, Morrie's youngest son, helped complete the book after finding his father's manuscript in a drawer following Morrie's death, according to ABC News.

"I just hear my father's voice in this book," Rob said in an interview with Good Morning America. "It's so filled with his love of life, and his love of people, and his connection to humanity."

morris schwartz
Mark Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Wisdom of Morrie is a "deep dive" into Morrie's beliefs about aging and "how we can improve our lives," Rob told GMA.

Morrie began writing the book after noticing the "negative emotions" people harbored toward aging, per the report.

"He thought it could be helpful for other people to approach aging and just in general, living creatively, vibrantly and joyously," Rob said.

Morrie began the manuscript in 1988 and "finished it in 1992" before he was diagnosed with ALS, Rob told GMA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Afterward, Morrie appeared on ABC's Nightline and spoke about his life with the deadly disease, according to ABC News.

"This culture is so stuck on death, in terms of its fear, hiding it, not knowing what to do with it, that what I'm saying is, is there an alternative way of looking at it?" Schwartz said in one of the 1995 interviews.

Mitch Albom, a former student, saw those interviews and then started meeting weekly with Morrie until he died in November 1995, ABC News reports. Albom's memoir about spending time with his former professor, Tuesdays with Morrie, was published in 1997, became a best-seller and was adapted for television with a film that starred Jack Lemmon and Hank Azaria.

Now, readers will have a chance to explore more of Morrie's thoughts about living while aging and dying thanks to some help from his youngest son.

"We all have a shared humanity that is the crucial thing you need to connect with, Rob told GMA.

Related Articles
Bryce Basso
Maine Student, 17, Falls to His Death While Hiking with Friends at National Park: 'A Genuinely Good Kid'
Austin Police investigating body found in Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam
4 Bodies Recently Found in Downtown Austin Lake, But Police Say There's No Evidence of Foul Play
Search Underway for 3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico from More Than 10 Days
3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico for 13 Days, Including Husband and Wife
Grandmother caring for 12 grandchildren after mother dies while giving birth
Detroit Grandmother Raising All 12 of Her Daughter's Children After She Dies Giving Birth
Australian dad does 3,206 push ups in an hour to break record
Australian Dad Breaks World Record with 3,206 Push-Ups in 1 Hour: 'Nothing Is Impossible'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Kansas City Teenager Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up His Siblings
Clayton Vaughn
Texas Father, 21, Killed After Loose Tire Falls from Highway Trailer and Slams into Windshield
rainbowland protests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR1FGzHy5wA&ab_channel=WISN12News
Parents Support 'Wonderful Teacher' Placed on Leave amid Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Song Controversy
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside
Spanish Woman, 50, Emerges from Cave After 500 Days Alone Underground: 'I Didn't Want to Come Out'
Sun City Poms
Arizona Cheer Squad for Women Over 55 Aims to 'Inspire Before We Expire,' Says 81-Year-Old Member
Dalai Lama
Tibetan Leader Defends Dalai Lama for Asking Boy to 'Suck' His Tongue: He's 'Beyond the Sensorial Pleasures'
Megan Nicole Locklear
Missing Woman Found Dead Inside Car at N.C. Dealership Had 'Gone to Sleep' Weeks Ago and 'Never Woke Up'
Lesley Van Ness
Former Illinois News Anchor, 42, Dies After Sudden Illness on Vacation with Her 'Beautiful Family'
conjoined twins go home
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Are Home After Separation Surgery: 'Weight Lifted,' Says Mom
Meteorite
Museum Offering $25,000 Reward for Fragment of 'Incredibly Rare' Fireball That Flew Over Maine
Aerial photograph of Mt Everest (back-center) and Everest's West Shoulder with Nuptse (Right - 8848m) May 15, 2003 on the Nepal - Tibet border.
3 Sherpa Climbers Missing After an Avalanche Swept the Guides into a Deep Crevasse on Mt. Everest