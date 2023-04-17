New Book by Morrie Schwartz, Who Inspired 'Tuesdays with Morrie,' Is 'Filled with His Love of Life'

A new book about aging featuring the words of Morrie Schwartz, a Brandeis professor who died in 1995 after battling ALS, will soon be hitting the shelves.

The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully by Morrie and Rob Schwartz is "an insightful, poignant masterpiece on staying vibrant and connected for life," Blackstone Publishing says on its website.

The book, set to be published Tuesday, explores the questions in what the publisher describes as a "profound, poetic, and poignant masterpiece of living and aging joyfully and creatively."

Rob, Morrie's youngest son, helped complete the book after finding his father's manuscript in a drawer following Morrie's death, according to ABC News.

"I just hear my father's voice in this book," Rob said in an interview with Good Morning America. "It's so filled with his love of life, and his love of people, and his connection to humanity."

Mark Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Wisdom of Morrie is a "deep dive" into Morrie's beliefs about aging and "how we can improve our lives," Rob told GMA.

Morrie began writing the book after noticing the "negative emotions" people harbored toward aging, per the report.

"He thought it could be helpful for other people to approach aging and just in general, living creatively, vibrantly and joyously," Rob said.

Morrie began the manuscript in 1988 and "finished it in 1992" before he was diagnosed with ALS, Rob told GMA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Afterward, Morrie appeared on ABC's Nightline and spoke about his life with the deadly disease, according to ABC News.

"This culture is so stuck on death, in terms of its fear, hiding it, not knowing what to do with it, that what I'm saying is, is there an alternative way of looking at it?" Schwartz said in one of the 1995 interviews.

Mitch Albom, a former student, saw those interviews and then started meeting weekly with Morrie until he died in November 1995, ABC News reports. Albom's memoir about spending time with his former professor, Tuesdays with Morrie, was published in 1997, became a best-seller and was adapted for television with a film that starred Jack Lemmon and Hank Azaria.

Now, readers will have a chance to explore more of Morrie's thoughts about living while aging and dying thanks to some help from his youngest son.

"We all have a shared humanity that is the crucial thing you need to connect with, Rob told GMA.