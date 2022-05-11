Mattel Unveils New Inclusive Dolls, Including First Barbie with Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

"We are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them," said a Mattel executive

New Diverse Barbie Line Includes Dolls with Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Vitiligo and More

Representation matters — and Barbie's new line will allow even more kids to see themselves reflected in their dolls.

The latest addition to the diverse Fashionistas line was announced on Wednesday. The new line includes the first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids, a doll with a prosthetic leg, as well as a Ken doll with vitiligo, a condition that causes loss of skin color in blotches.

In order to help ensure the hearing aids were accurately portrayed by the brand, Barbie teamed up with expert Dr. Jen Richardson.

"I'm honored to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids," Richardson said in a statement. "As an educational audiologist with over 18 years of experience working in hearing loss advocacy, it's inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll."

"I'm beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them," Richardson added.

Credit: Mattel

Back in 2020, Mattel introduced a Barbie doll with vitiligo to "allow kids to play out even more stories they see in the world around them," according to a news release.

"This year, we have expanded the offering to include a Ken doll with vitiligo to allow more storytelling," the release stated.

There will also be new Ken dolls with rooted short hair.

Credit: Mattel

Building upon its existing range, some of the different body types featured in the new collection include dolls with smaller busts and curvy figures.

"Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation, and as the most diverse doll line on the market, we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, said in a statement.

Added McKnight, "It's important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don't resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion."

The Barbie Fashionistas line includes over 175 dolls, featuring a "variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions," per the press release.

The line allows kids greater choice and emphasizes a "multi-dimensional view of beauty."