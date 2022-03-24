Officials are searching for Gayle Stewart, who was last seen in a parking area near the Hoover Dam

Nevada Woman Missing Again After Loved Ones' Search Party Found Her Clinging to Tree on Cliff

A search is underway for a Nevada woman once again after she last disappeared on Valentine's Day and was later found in a "miracle" rescue mission.

Authorities are searching for Gayle Stewart, 64, who previously went missing in February but was later found holding onto a tree on a cliff, NBC News reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a March 17 news release about her latest disappearance, the National Park Service said Stewart, of Reno, was last seen on March 14.

Stewart was in the Bypass Bridge parking area near the Hoover Dam, officials said. She had been in the area taking photos, but never returned to her car.

Hoover Dam from the back-side, the Lake Mead side Hoover Dam | Credit: Getty Images

The release described Stewart as a 5-foot-8-inch tall woman weighing about 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

According to the release, Stewart "did not have her phone or any identification on her at the time."

Anyone with information related to Stewart's disappearance is encouraged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009. The ISB also has an online tip form and accepts email tips.

Stewart was previously rescued from a steep slope near Caughlin Ranch on Feb. 15 in what the Reno Fire Department called an "amazing find and rescue."

Gayle Stewart Gayle Stewart's previous rescue in February | Credit: Reno Fire Department Twitter

After her friends and family organized a search party, a friend of Stewart's son found her 300 to 400 feet from the road, holding onto the tree, local ABC affiliate KOLO reported at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While Stewart had been exposed to cold temperatures while missing, she was taken to the hospital and expected to fully recover.

Battalion Chief for the Reno Fire Department Seth Williams told KOLO that Stewart's rescue was "actually kind of a miracle story."