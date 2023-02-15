Mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Explored in New Film 9 Years After Plane Vanished: Watch the Trailer

What happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370? "Someone knows the answer — the question is who."

That assertion is made in a brand-new trailer for MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, a new Netflix documentary that examines 2014 disappearance of the infamous flight, a mystery that has yet to be solved.

The Boeing 777 vanished over the South China Sea on March 8, 2014, during en route from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the flight's planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China, with 239 people onboard.

Watch PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the trailer above.

Directed by Louise Malkinson, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will explore some of the biggest questions — many of which remain unanswered — surrounding the plane's sudden disappearance, according to a Netflix press release.

The three-part series — which premieres March 8, the nine-year anniversary of the plane's disappearance — will also explore three of "the most contentious theories" about the flight through interviews with family members, scientists, journalists and others determined to find answers.

Courtesy of Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Malkinson, a 15-year veteran in observational documentaries, says the case of MH370 is "one of the most complex stories" she has ever come across.

"The more you dig into it, the more the story spirals. It's extraordinary," she says in comments included in the Netflix press release for the film, which is as much about what experts don't know as what they do.

The plane lost contact less than an hour into its flight without sending a distress signal, Malaysian Airlines has said, according to the BBC.

Officials said the plane's transponder was turned off over the South China Sea shortly after an individual — believed to be the pilot or co-pilot — said, "Good night Malaysian three seven zero," per the report.

Courtesy of Netflix

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said that the missing plane was last positioned over the southern Indian Ocean, far from possible landing sites, PEOPLE previously reported.

In August 2015, a 10-ft.-long piece of debris was found off the coast of Réunion island, a French territory east of Madagascar. Prime Minister Razak later said the fragment — believed to be part of a wing — was from the missing Boeing 777, but some officials from the United States and France questioned this.

The apparent breakthrough is examined in the Netflix documentary. "There are no other 777s missing in Indian Ocean, so experts believe it could only be from Flight MH370," reads a description of the film's third episode. "But MH370 relatives and journalists are divided, some think the wing is from the aircraft, but those more skeptical of the authorities are not convinced."

Remaining questions about the plane's true fate are part of what fuels the fire of Netflix's upcoming film.

"MH370 was a 200 foot long airliner with 239 people on board. How on earth does something like that just go missing?" series producer Howard Hewland asks in the press release. "And, worse still, stay missing for nine years? How is that possible? That's one of the questions that makes this so captivating for me."

Courtesy of Netflix

Another theme explored in the documentary is the "trauma" family members who lost loved ones on the flight have endured, according to Malkinson. Some of them are featured in the film.

"There were so many nationalities on that plane. I think we're really quite proud of the people who chose to speak with us, as they make up a real cross section of the MH370 community," Malkinson says. "Some of them are veteran spokespeople now, sadly, but they just speak so passionately. We've all felt from the beginning that it's our duty to do those people justice with this series."

"They want people to keep talking about this," Malkinson adds in the press release. "The families want a platform to be able to say, Come on, it's been nine years. They were all united on that."

Courtesy of Netflix

Both Hewland and Malkinson agree that there are answers to lingering questions about the mystery of Flight MH370 — but they haven't been uncovered yet.

"More than anything, we want to pull the hidden truths about MH370 out from the carpet under which they've been swept, and remind people that this is still a story with no ending, a mystery that hasn't been solved, that somebody out there knows more than the world has been told," Hewland says. "And if we can raise the profile of the story again, and amplify, by even a decibel or two, the cry for the search to go on, we'll have done something useful."

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared premieres on March 8 on Netflix.