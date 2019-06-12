Woman with Rare Bone Condition Graduates from College After Being Given 3 Days to Live at Birth

Image zoom NBC4

Nekhidia Harris was born with a rare bone condition, and doctors said she wouldn’t live three days — let alone walk, read or write. That was more than 24 years ago.

Last week, 24-year-old Harris walked across the stage at at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as she graduated from Medgar Evers College with honors, Inside Edition reported. She did so with brittle bones, as the condition has led to dozens of broken bones and surgeries, according to Inside Edition.

“I was excited and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t want to cry,’ ” Harris, who is about three feet tall, told the site of the moment she accepted her accolade. “They were tears of joy that I really got to this moment.”

Video footage from her big day showed Harris smiling and posing for photos after accepting her bachelor’s degree in social work, WCMH reported.

“I feel so excellent . After the hard work, and sleepless nights some times. All nighters. It feels really good that I accomplished my bachelor’s in social work,” she told WCMH.

Harris told the station that she often relies on a relative’s advice: “Use my brain as my height!” Her mother, Dasline Harris, couldn’t help but praise her daughter for her positive attitude.

“She lights up a room. No matter what darkness is in a room, she lights up that room,” she told the station.

Harris founded a non-profit organization with her sister, Kimberly Harris, called The Harris Family Vision Foundation, Inc., to help people achieve their educational goals.

Next, she plans to attend a master’s program in social work at York College, WCMH reported.

“I like to help people and especially children that don’t have a voice,” she said. “And I love children, they gravitate to me, so I want to help them in every way I can.”