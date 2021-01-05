"It was literally seconds to get out of the house," resident Scott Amerman said

Neighbor Saves San Diego Man from Mobile Home Fire That Broke Out While He Slept

A San Diego man escaped his house with only "seconds" to spare before it was engulfed in flames thanks to the help of a neighbor.

The fire broke out at a mobile home park in Jamul — a small town in eastern San Diego County — around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One trailer was entirely destroyed, while another was left damaged, Cal Fire said in statements on Twitter. The residents of both homes were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross to find places to stay.

Scott Amerman told San Diego Fox 5 that he was sleeping when he was woken up by a neighbor pounding on his door and warning him to get out as the flames spread from another unit.

"I could see the red wall of flames rolling up against my sunroom glass," Amerman told Fox 5, adding that "flames were sweeping through the house" within moments of his waking up.

"It was literally seconds to get out of the house," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The woman who lived in the first unit — which was left with "major" damage, Cal Fire Batt. Chief Cal Hendrie told Fox 5 — was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but did not have any serious injuries.

The blaze was successfully extinguished around 8:50 a.m.