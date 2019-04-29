Family Wants 7-Year-Old Boy with Fatal Disease to 'Feel and See the Ocean While He Still Can'

A Nebraska family is relishing every moment they have with their 7-year-old son as his health declines.

Wyatt Beiermann, of Elkhorn, is battling Mitochondrial disease, which is rare and fatal.

“The mitochondria in the cells throughout our bodies are responsible for creating 90 percent of the energy needed to sustain life and support organ function. When mitochondria malfunction, organs start to fail — people get sick, and even die,” according to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.

The young boy is now losing his vision, balance and energy, KMTV reports, and his parents said he will also lose his ability to walk.

“People don’t know what it is, and neither did we until our son was diagnosed with it,” his mom Kim Beiermann told the news outlet.

According to a website that was created for Wyatt, everything was “normal” until he around age 2 and “started to have strange, unexplained symptoms.”

These days, the first-grade student’s favorite things are “country music, basketball, his sister, Dani, their dog, Cali, and hugs from his mom and dad!”

The medical bills continue to pill up because the “mitochondrial cocktail” he takes isn’t covered by insurance, Kim told KMTV.

“Every 14 days, we get new medicine and vitamins that Wyatt has to take to help him because there is no cure and there is no medicine for his disease,” the boy’s mom said.

Since his diagnosis, the Beiermanns and their tight-knit community have been raising money for those bills. The family says the funds will also help give Wyatt experiences while he still has the ability to do so.

Last October, they went to show Wyatt a view of the mountains in Breckenridge, Colorado, and thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the family will go to Cocoa Beach, Florida, later this year.

“I want Wyatt to be able to feel and see the ocean while he still can and enjoy it with his little sister,” Kim told KMTV. “It’ll be a good thing for our family to just get away and be ourselves without thinking about the disease, even though it never really goes away. Sometimes you can escape for a little bit.”