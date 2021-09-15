"Porter loved to work hard and be a little helper, while always being the little entertainer through it all," a family member said of the young child

Neb. Boy, 6, Who Was 'Sweet as Can Be' Dies After ATV He Was Driving Flips on Top of Him

A 6-year-old boy tragically died over the weekend after Nebraska authorities say the ATV he was driving flipped on top of him.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda identified the victim of Saturday's incident as Porter Thomas Noecker, according to The Norfolk Daily News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A GoFundMe page, set up by a cousin of the Noecker family, also confirmed Porter's identity, calling the boy a "sweet little angel."

"All of our hearts are left completely broken," reads a post on the fundraising page "Porter will be missed more than words can ever say."

The fatal incident unfolded just before 11 a.m. on a farm in Cedar County, local radio station KSCJ reported, citing Sheriff Koranda. According to the Daily News, the farm was part of Porter's rural Hartington home.

Thomas Noecker Porter Noecker with his brothers Nolan and Easton | Credit: GoFundMe

Koranda told the Daily News his office received a call about a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle that had driven over an embankment and flipped on top of the driver. The driver was later identified by authorities as Porter, who is the son of Jesse and Marie Noecker, the outlet reported.

The young boy was rushed to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where was pronounced dead, Koranda said.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears Watched Daughter Crash ATV into Pond But Couldn't Rescue Her

In the wake of the incident, Jesse's cousin, Sheila Lane, set up the GoFundMe page to help the Noecker family with "funeral costs and financial support during this difficult time."

She also wrote a touching tribute to Porter on the page, which has raised over $25,000 since Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday

"A little bit about Porter… he was his Daddy's right-hand man and his Mom's cuddle bug," Lane wrote. "He was ornery but boy was he as sweet as can be!"

"Porter loved to work hard and be a little helper, while always being the little entertainer through it all," she continued. "He had two brothers, Nolan and Easton. Porter looked up to his big brother Nolan and was a good big brother to Easton too. Never a dull moment around these fun little boys!"

Visitation services for Porter were held on Tuesday and a funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Hartington, according to the Daily News.