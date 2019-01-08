Nearly Dead 'Miracle Man' Wakes Up After Being Taken Off Life Support: 'I Thought I Was Dreaming'

Scott Marr’s family was devastated after he was found unresponsive in his Nebraska home on Dec. 12. Scans showed what looked like a severe stroke and brain swelling — doctors were sure Scott wouldn’t make it.

“He was intubated, and he didn’t look like he was in any pain or anything, but he wasn’t responding to commands or reflexes,” Scott’s daughter, Preston Marr, told KETV. “The neurosurgeon said if there was anything he could do, he would do it, but that we needed to prepare ourselves for the reality of the situation.”

With that, the family arranged to have Scott cremated and began planning his funeral.

“[Doctors] told us he was on his way to brain death so we said our goodbyes before extubating him, all the monitors were shut off and we waited by his side,” Preston told the station. She added to the World-Herald: “None of us wanted him lying in that hospital bed any longer than he had to.”

Scott Marr (center) with family KETV 7

The, on Dec. 14, a “miracle” occurred. Preston visited her father at the hospital and greeted him with a “Hi, Dad.” But this time he responded by cracking a smile.

“I literally thought I was dreaming,” she told the World-Herald. “It was the craziest moment ever.”

She asked him to wiggle his thumbs and toes. He did., according to the publication.

“I literally had to rub my eyes to make sure it was actually happening,” she told KETV.

As it turns out, Scott had not suffered a stroke, but suffered from posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), according to KMTV. PRES is a “poorly understood” neurological condition often linked to high blood pressure.

Now, Scott is in recovery, undergoing physical and occupational therapy. He’s earned the name “Miracle Man.”

“I’m not an extremely religious person. I don’t go to church every Sunday,” Marr told the World-Herald. “But I do believe in God. I believe with all my heart. And now this is just proof for me that everything I’ve ever heard is true. That he loves me. That he’s right there for me. … It was pretty much a miracle.”