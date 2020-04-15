14 People Injured in Chicago Expressway Pile-Up Involving Nearly 60 Cars

Image zoom Chicago Fire Media/ Twitter

At least 14 people were injured in a Chicago expressway pile-up that involved nearly 60 cars Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The massive crash came as light snow fell on the Kennedy Expressway near North Avenue just before 6 a.m. local time, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Fourteen people were transported to three different local hospitals; 13 people had minor injuries, while one person was listed in good condition, according to officials.

An additional 45 people were evaluated but did not go to the hospital.

Overnight snowfall led to icy conditions on the roadway, which in turn led to the pile-up, with 54 total cars involved, John Giordano, CFD Deputy District, 1st District, told reporters, according to WLS.

“Vehicles driving at high rates of speed caused the accident,” he said. “We’re not sure the vehicles that caused it, but it did cause an effect where vehicles couldn’t stop behind them because of the high speeds that they were traveling, and thus the amount of vehicles that we have at this time.”

The outlet reported that the expressway was shut down by authorities so that they could clean up the scene, and that cars that were no longer drivable were towed by more than a dozen Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles.

The Chicago Fire Department said it had a mobile medical unit on scene, as well as 12 ambulances.

Giordano said a second accident involving nine cars was reported, and that 14 people from that crash were evaluated but not taken to the hospital.