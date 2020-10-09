Nearly 100 People Injured After Fire Engulfs High-Rise Building in South Korea

Ninety-one people were hospitalized, while 77 were rescued and 82 were evacuated to a nearby hotel

Nearly 100 people were injured overnight in South Korea after a roaring fire helped along by strong winds climbed a high-rise building, according to reports.

The blaze broke out late Thursday in a 33-story building in the city of Ulsan, and was extinguished by 9 a.m. on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ninety-one people were hospitalized, while 77 were rescued and 82 were evacuated to a nearby hotel, the city’s fire department and the South Korea Ministry of the Interior and Safety told CNN.

Most of those injured suffered minor injuries, such as scratches and light smoke inhalation, the AP reported.

Image zoom South Korea fire YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The blaze was sparked somewhere between the eighth and 12th floors of the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial residential building, which houses about 120 homes and shopping units, according to the BBC.

“Suddenly, the fire came up. The windows were broken and the living room and bedroom lit up,” a witness told the Yonhap news agency, per the BBC.

Image zoom South Korea fire aftermath JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, but believe it began on the balcony of a lower floor, and made its way up the building’s exterior due to strong winds, according to the AP.

More than 930 firefighters and 75 other emergency responders were on the scene within five minutes working to quell the flames, CNN reported.