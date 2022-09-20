N.C. Mother of 2 Dies Days Before Birthday in Wrong-Way Crash: 'Heaven Gained an Angel'

A North Carolina family is mourning a young mother who was killed in a crash over a weekend.

According to a police report, Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, was traveling down U.S. Route 29 on Saturday afternoon when a Chevrolet Silverado slammed into her car after the driver reportedly lost control and drove through the median.

Emergency personnel pronounced Williams dead at the scene, police said.

Per FOX affiliate WGHP, Williams' brother, John, who has disabilities, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash but did not experience life-threatening injuries.

PEOPLE contacted the High Point Police Department on Tuesday for more information. Officials told the Charlotte Observer that the truck driver could face charges.

Williams' mother, Teresa Lane, created a GoFundMe campaign for her daughter's funeral and has raised nearly $6,000 as of Tuesday.

"This fundraiser is for funeral expenses for my daughter, she was killed in a collision when the driver flipped over the median onto her car on the other side of the interstate," she wrote in a description on the page.

"She left behind a 1-year-old and an 8-month-old and a devastated husband who needs help," Lane added. "She would have been 22 on the 23rd of this month. Please help us bury my baby."

On social media, Williams was remembered as a "blessing."

"Sweet Sunshine Nichole Williams you were taken way too soon, I've seen you become such a beautiful mother and wife," wrote one loved one. "Your friendship was truly a blessing. Heaven gained an angel."

"Happy almost birthday sweet angel," added another. "You were an incredible daughter, sister, friend, wife, and mother. My heart is broken for your family .. we love you forever."

A memorial for Williams will be held on Thursday, her husband, Drake Williams, announced on Tuesday.

"I ask that clothing be respectable and formal, dark or bright colors," he said in a post on Facebook. "I know she wouldn't want a room full of darkness when she's literally the embodiment of light. Thank you all for everything."