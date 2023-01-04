Nazi Treasure Map with Potential Location of Looted World War II-Era Jewels Released to Public

The items — which include watches, gold, jewelry and more — reportedly could be worth millions of dollars

By
Published on January 4, 2023 12:35 PM
nazi treasure map
Photo: Nationaal Archief/Facebook

A long-lost map that may hold the location to a hidden World War II-era treasure can now be viewed by the public.

The National Archives of Netherlands released the map on Tuesday as part of the Archives' 2023 Open Access Day, during which 1,300 pages of World War II documents were published, according to NL Times and Dutch News.

Among the documents is the treasure map, which the Archives says contains "clues to a never-found Nazi treasure that is said to be buried near Ommeren," the Times reported.

The items — which include watches, jewels, jewelry and more — may be worth millions of dollars, per the outlet.

"It is a very specific map and that is special, but a lot is unclear and there are a lot of questions," said historian Joost Rosendaal, according to Fox News.

This map is just one of numerous documents that appear to point to the missing treasure, which is believed to be hidden in the Betuwe region of Gelderland, according to Dutch News.

The items are believed to have been to have been stolen by German soldiers following an explosion at a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on the Velperweg during the defense of the city of Arnhem in August 1944, the outlets reported.

The treasure is rumored to have been buried in four ammunition boxes, per the Dutch Review.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, attempts to unearth the treasure have so far been unsuccessful. Dutch officials previously attempted to have a former Nazi officer help search for the items, but still failed to find them, the Times reported.

For now, the fate of the treasured items remains unclear. They may have been moved by the Nazi's shortly after they were stolen and stored, or even found by someone who never publicly revealed their discovery, per the Times' report.

Related Articles
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
Incoming Rep. George Santos Apologizes for 'Embellishing My Resume': 'I Said I Was Jew-ish'
civil war bullets
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Diana Toebbe, left, and Jonathan Toebbe. A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected.
Couple Jailed for Plotting to Sell U.S. Nuclear Secrets Hidden in Peanut Butter Sandwich
brinks-truck-2
'Entire Livelihoods' Stolen in Multi-Million Dollar Jewel Heist Near Los Angeles
White Brinks armored security truck
Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
How Queen Elizabeth Showed Her Strength in Moments of Tragedy and Heartbreak Over 96 Years
anne frank
Who Betrayed Anne Frank? Suspect Named After Years-Long Investigation Led by FBI Veteran
returned lost notebooks of British scientist Charles Darwin
'Stolen' Charles Darwin Notebooks 'Worth Millions' Returned to Library With Mysterious Note 20 Years Later
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
World War II reenactors put roses and flowers at dawn on Omaha Beach, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II
Veterans Return to Normandy on 78th Anniversary of D-Day and Remember Life-Changing Moments of WWII
French President Emmanuel Macron Receives U.S. President Donald Trump At Elysee Palace
Donald Trump Reportedly Bragged About Having Intel on French President's Love Life
Italian Queen Marie-Jose's antique diamond tiara
Italy's Former Royals Demand Return of Crown Jewels 75 Years After the Monarchy Was Abolished
Looted Roman bust, bought from Texas secondhand store for $34.99, will be returned to Germany courtesy Laura Young
Texas Woman Discovers Her Goodwill Purchase Is a Missing Roman Artifact — and Agrees to Return It
Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with wife Siohvaughn, during the Heats NBA championship victory parade at American Airlines Arena on June 23, 2006 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know