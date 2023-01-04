Nazi Treasure Map with Potential Location of Looted World War II-Era Jewels Released to Public

A long-lost map that may hold the location to a hidden World War II-era treasure can now be viewed by the public.

The National Archives of Netherlands released the map on Tuesday as part of the Archives' 2023 Open Access Day, during which 1,300 pages of World War II documents were published, according to NL Times and Dutch News.

Among the documents is the treasure map, which the Archives says contains "clues to a never-found Nazi treasure that is said to be buried near Ommeren," the Times reported.

The items — which include watches, jewels, jewelry and more — may be worth millions of dollars, per the outlet.

"It is a very specific map and that is special, but a lot is unclear and there are a lot of questions," said historian Joost Rosendaal, according to Fox News.

This map is just one of numerous documents that appear to point to the missing treasure, which is believed to be hidden in the Betuwe region of Gelderland, according to Dutch News.

The items are believed to have been to have been stolen by German soldiers following an explosion at a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on the Velperweg during the defense of the city of Arnhem in August 1944, the outlets reported.

The treasure is rumored to have been buried in four ammunition boxes, per the Dutch Review.

However, attempts to unearth the treasure have so far been unsuccessful. Dutch officials previously attempted to have a former Nazi officer help search for the items, but still failed to find them, the Times reported.

For now, the fate of the treasured items remains unclear. They may have been moved by the Nazi's shortly after they were stolen and stored, or even found by someone who never publicly revealed their discovery, per the Times' report.