Five others suffered “minor to severe” injuries, the California Highway Patrol in Oceanside tells PEOPLE

Navy Serviceman, 26, Killed After 5 Military Trucks Were Involved in Crash Near Camp Pendleton Base

One Navy serviceman was killed and five were injured on Tuesday after five military trucks collided near Camp Pendleton, PEOPLE confirms.

"At approximately 6:51 this morning, five military trucks were traveling together in a convoy on Interstate 5, south of Basilone Road. The convoy began to slow causing a chain reaction collision," the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Oceanside tells PEOPLE.

CHP adds, "One of the truck sailors was pushed forward into the cab causing fatal injuries to the driver." The serviceman, 26, "died at the scene."

Five other Navy service members were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County following the crash.

"The injuries were minor to severe," CHP tells PEOPLE.

The crash is still being investigated and the deceased has not been publicly identified.

In a statement obtained by ABC 10News, the Navy confirmed reports of the 26-year-old sailor who died and the five sailors injured. They were a part of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5.

"We mourn the loss of our shipmate, our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor's family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. NMCB-5 is supporting all the service members' family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief," the statement said. "Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and our chaplain."

The Navy added, "Out of respect for the privacy of all the families, the identity of the deceased will be withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification. Updates will be sent 24 hours after the next of kin notification is complete."