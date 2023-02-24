Navy SEAL and Father of 2 Dies After Free-Fall Parachute Accident: 'He Will Never Be Forgotten'

A Navy SEAL has died after he was involved in a free-fall parachute training incident on Sunday.

Navy officials said Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst was participating in the training in Marana, Ariz., when the fatal accident occurred, according to Military.com and USNI News.

The Massachusetts native was transported to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m. local time, per the reports.

The Navy SEAL Foundation confirmed the news on its website. They described Ernst as "a warrior and teammate."

"As you can imagine, Mike's wife, two children (ages five and almost three), and the NSW community are devastated by this loss," the Foundation said in a statement on the site.

Navy officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ernst joined the Navy in August 2009, USNI News reported. He was assigned to an East Coast-based naval special warfare unit, and was a decorated member of the service.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, said Ernst "was an exceptional teammate," according to USNI News and CNN.

"He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation's hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates," Davids said, per the report.

An investigation into Sunday's deadly incident is ongoing, per the reports.

"Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten," Davids said, according to CNN.

This is the Navy SEAL's first parachuting-related death in six years, according to USNI News.

Special Operator 1st Class Remington Peters, 27, died in May 2017 after falling into the harbor during Fleet Week in New York City, per the report.