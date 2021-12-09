Brian Bourgeois was remembered for his "upstanding character, exceptional leadership," and for how he "touched the lives of all those with whom he came in contact"

Navy SEAL Commander and 'Committed' Father of 5 Dies After Training Accident: 'One of Our Very Best'

Tragedy struck in Virginia this week after a Navy SEAL commander, who was also a father of five, died following a training accident.

The U.S. Navy announced in a press release that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, who was commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died on Tuesday due to injuries he suffered in the Virginia Beach incident three days earlier.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bourgeois family – and we will ensure our community remains in support of and in relationship with Brian's family and his children, for life," Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a statement.

"Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective," the statement continued. "We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led, and mentored."

"Initial indications show that the tragedy occurred during a fast-rope training evolution," per the press release.

The technique is often used by SEAL teams when they descend from a hovering helicopter to the ground, NBC affiliate WAVY-TV reported. Using a 1.57-inch rope, military members slide 15-40 feet down to the ground, keeping a gap of approximately 10 feet between each person, according to the outlet.

Though it is quicker than rappelling, fast-rope training is considered more challenging because the SEAL teams are often carrying heavier equipment with them, per WAVY-TV.

Following the training incident, Bourgeois, 43, was transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, where he later died, according to the Navy.

Specifics of how the accident occurred were not released, per the press release. Officials with the Naval Special Warfare confirmed that the incident remains under investigation and the SEAL Team 8 executive officer has temporarily assumed command.

"We are working with SEAL Team 8 to provide every form of support we possibly can to Brian's family and teammates," Capt. Donald G. Wetherbee, the commodore of Naval Special Warfare Group 2, said in a statement.

"An incident like this weighs heavily on us all," he continued. "Brian was as tough as they come, an outstanding leader, and a committed father, husband and friend. This is a great loss to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed."

Bourgeois received his commission from the United States Naval Academy in May 2001, according to the Navy. For over 20 years, he "humbly" served in the Navy and Naval Special Warfare, per their press release.

During his tenure, Bourgeois earned several awards and accolades, including a Bronze Star with Combat "V", two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and a National Defense Service Medal, WAVY-TV reported.

Bourgeois was also a loving father and husband, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up on his family's behalf.

"All In, All The Time Foundation," the Naval Special Warfare-focused nonprofit which created a separate fund for the Bourgeois Family, said he had been married to his wife Megan for 20 years.

Per the fund, The couple shared five kids — Barrett, 18, Allee, 16, Piper, 13, Callen, 11, and Jonathan, 6 — as well as two dogs Mollee, 8, and Dudley, 2.

"He lived a life of upstanding character, exceptional leadership, and touched the lives of all those with whom he came in contact," a message on the GoFundMe page reads. "The impact he has made on this world and the legacy he leaves behind are immense and immeasurable."

In just one day, the GoFundMe for the Bourgeois family has raised over $114,000.