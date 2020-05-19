Navajo Nation has a population of 173,667 as of 2010 and spans through areas of New Mexico, Utah and Arizona

Navajo Nation Now Has the Highest Coronavirus Infection Rate in the U.S., Surpassing New York

The Navajo Nation is now reporting more coronavirus cases per capita than the states of New York and New Jersey, two of the hardest-hit areas in the country during the pandemic.

As of Monday, the Native American territory — which has a population of 173,667 as of 2010 and spans through areas of New Mexico, Utah and Arizona — has reported 4,071 cases and 142 deaths attributed to coronavirus. This means the area has more than 2,300 cases of the deadly virus for every 100,000 of its people.

By contrast, New York, the state hit hardest by the outbreak, has seen 1,839 cases per 100,000 of its residents, according to a New York Times database. Meanwhile, New Jersey has documented 1,678 cases for every 100,000 people — the second-highest number of all states.

In a statement, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said increased testing has led to more cases being documented.

“The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the entire country and that’s a major reason why we have high numbers of positive cases," Nez said in a post to Facebook.

"The Navajo Nation must continue to work together with local, state, and federal partners to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, washing hands, staying at least six-feet apart from others, and by wearing proper personal protection, such as face masks when in public,” he continued.

Image zoom An area inside the Navajo Nation boundaries Courtesy Samantha Eldridge

As CNN notes, the Navajo Nation has very strict stay-at-home orders that mandate residents to stay indoors unless they're an essential worker or are experiencing an emergency.

In an interview with CNN, Nez said one of the main contributing factors for the spread of the disease through the Nation stems from multiple generations of a family living in one home.

"When one person gets [coronavirus], goes home, they turn to infect the rest of the family," Nez explained.

Many people also don't have running water, which keeps them from washing their hands — one of the key ways to help stop the spread of the virus.

In his statement on Tuesday, Nez said approximately 928 people have recovered from coronavirus in the Navajo Nation so far, with other reports still pending. A total of 25,682 tests have been administered with 19,964 negative results, he added.

But Nez and Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer are doing their best to remain optimistic for the future.

“The number of recoveries is increasing, and that gives us hope and strength to keep moving forward," Nez said. "As Navajo people, we have overcome many adversities and we will overcome this as well.”

“With every passing day, we are a day closer to beating [coronavirus]," added Lizer in a statement. "Whether we realize it or not we are winning the war on this virus, but we have to stay the course when it comes to staying home as much as possible... Please continue to pray for our Nation, first responders, health care workers, essential employees, and many others."