Jason Lagore suffered a "medical emergency" while attempting to save a 16-year-old girl who had fallen through the ice at a park in Ohio Tuesday

Natural Resources Officer Dies Trying to Rescue Teens Who Fell through Ice Including 16-Year-Old Who Died

An Ohio Natural Resources officer died in the line of duty this week.

Jason Lagore suffered a "medical emergency" on Tuesday at Rocky Fork State Park, where he was helping two teenagers who had fallen through ice near some boat docks, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lagore's own medical emergency happened when he was attempting to save a 16-year-old girl, a local ABC affiliate WCPO reported. The 16-year-old was later recovered by rescue divers and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lagore was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead, ODNR said.

A 13-year-old boy had also fallen through the ice, but was able to get out of the water, the ODNR said. He is now in stable condition at Highland District Hospital and is being treated for hypothermia, WCPO reported.

ODNR is investigating the incident. Further details about how the teens fell through the ice or Lagore's cause of death have not yet been released.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lagore had served 15 years at ODNR, where he established the department's first K-9 academy. He led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program. He leaves behind his K-9 partner, Sarge.

In his free time, Lagore enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, taking vacations with his family and studying history. He is survived by his wife Michelle and their two young sons.