Photos of Former National Spelling Bee Champions (and the Words They Won with)
W-I-N-N-E-R-S! A look back at the champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee through the 2000s (and the words they spelled to win it all)
2000
Winner: George Thampy
Word they won with: demarche
2001
Winner: Sean Conley
Word they won with: succedaneum
2002
Winner: Pratyush Buddiga
Word they won with: prospicience
2003
Winner: Sai Gunturi
Word they won with: pococurante
2004
Winner: David Tidmarsh
Word they won with: autochthonous
2005
Winner: Anurag Kashyap
Word they won with: appoggiatura
2006
Winner: Kerry Close
Word they won with: Ursprache
2007
Winner: Evan O'Dorney
Word they won with: serrefine
2008
Winner: Sameer Mishra
Word they won with: guerdon
2009
Winner: Kavya Shivashankar
Word they won with: Laodicean
2010
Winner: Anamika Veeramani
Word they won with: stromuhr
2011
Winner: Sukanya Roy
Word they won with: cymotrichous
2012
Winner: Snigdha Nandipati
Word they won with: guetapens
2013
Winner: Arvind Mahankali
Word they won with: knaidel
2014
Winners: Sriram Hathwar and Ansun Sujoe
Words they won with: stichomythia and feuilleton
2015
Winners: Gokul Venkatachalam and Vanya Shivashankar
Words they won with: nunatak and scherenschnitte
2016
Winners: Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Saireddy Janga
Words they won with: Feldenkrais and gesellschaft
2017
Winner: Ananya Vinay
Word they won with: marocain
2018
Winner: Karthik Nemmani
Word they won with: koinonia
2019
Winners: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja
Words they won with: auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous and odylic
2021
Winner: Zaila Avant-garde
Word they won with: Murraya