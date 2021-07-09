Photos of Former National Spelling Bee Champions (and the Words They Won with)

W-I-N-N-E-R-S! A look back at the champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee through the 2000s (and the words they spelled to win it all) 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 09, 2021 04:03 PM

2000

Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty

Winner: George Thampy

Word they won with: demarche

2001

Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty

Winner: Sean Conley

Word they won with: succedaneum 

2002

Credit: SHAWN THEW/AFP via Getty

Winner: Pratyush Buddiga

Word they won with: prospicience

2003

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

Winner: Sai Gunturi

Word they won with: pococurante

2004

Credit: Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty

Winner: David Tidmarsh

Word they won with: autochthonous

2005

Credit: Jeff Hutchens/Getty

Winner: Anurag Kashyap

Word they won with: appoggiatura

2006

Credit: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty

Winner: Kerry Close 

Word they won with: Ursprache 

2007

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Winner: Evan O'Dorney

Word they won with: serrefine

2008

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Winner: Sameer Mishra

Word they won with: guerdon

2009

Credit: Robert Giroux/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty

Winner: Kavya Shivashankar

Word they won with: Laodicean

2010

Credit: Fred Watkins/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Winner: Anamika Veeramani

Word they won with: stromuhr

2011

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

Winner: Sukanya Roy

Word they won with: cymotrichous

2012

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Winner: Snigdha Nandipati

Word they won with: guetapens 

2013

Credit: Chuck Myers/Tribune News Service via Getty

Winner: Arvind Mahankali

Word they won with: knaidel

2014

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Winners: Sriram Hathwar and Ansun Sujoe

Words they won with: stichomythia and feuilleton

2015

Credit: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty

Winners: Gokul Venkatachalam and Vanya Shivashankar

Words they won with: nunatak and scherenschnitte

2016

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Winners: Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Saireddy Janga

Words they won with: Feldenkrais and gesellschaft

2017

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

Winner: Ananya Vinay

Word they won with: marocain

2018

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Winner: Karthik Nemmani

Word they won with: koinonia

2019

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Winners: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja 

Words they won with: auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous and odylic 

2021

Credit: John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Winner: Zaila Avant-garde

Word they won with: Murraya

By Andrea Wurzburger