Photos of Former National Spelling Bee Champions (and the Words They Won with)

After 19 rounds of competition Anurag Kashyap, 13, an eighth grader from Meadowbrook Middle School in Poway, California, wins the bee having correctly spelled the word "appoggiatura" in the Grand Hyatt Hotel June 2, 2005 in Washington, DC. The 78th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee got underway with 73 spellers sponsored by over 260 sponsors from the United States, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Guam, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and American Samoa. The spellers started with a 25-word written test followed by several oral rounds until a winner was chosen. During the oral rounds a speller could ask a word's pronunciation, definition, part of speech, etymology and could also ask to have the word used in a sentence. The spelling bee is held from June 1 through June 2.