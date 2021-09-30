National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is a celebration of the culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans

What to Know About Hispanic Heritage Month, Running Now Through Oct. 15

National Hispanic Heritage Month — celebrated from September 15 to October 15 — is a time to celebrate "the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America," according to the official government website. Here's everything you need to know about the rich and diverse month-long observance.

Hispanic Heritage Month Credit: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty

Why Is Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15?

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated starting on September 15 because it is a day that marks the independence of multiple Latin American countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all celebrate their independence from Spain on September 15. Additionally, Mexico celebrates its independence on September 16 and Chile on September 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Which Countries Are Included in the Celebrations?

Hispanic Heritage Month Credit: David McNew/Getty

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanic Heritage Month honors and celebrates those who "trace their roots to Spain, Mexico and the Spanish-speaking nations of Central America, South America, and the Caribbean." That means that the month-long celebration includes Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

When Did the U.S. First Start Recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month?

Hispanic Heritage Month Credit: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty

California Congressman George E. Brown was the first to propose the idea to Congress in 1968. In September 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared the observance of Hispanic Heritage Week, which was consequently lengthened to a month by President Ronald Reagan in August 1988.

In September 1989, President George H.W. Bush was the first president to declare that Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 would be Hispanic Heritage Month, saying "Nurtured by their rich ethnic heritage and inspired by their faith in the principles upon which this country was founded, Hispanic Americans have continued to make their mark across the country and in virtually every aspect of American life."

What Is the 2021 Theme for Hispanic Heritage Month?

Hispanic Heritage Month Credit: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty

This year, the theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is "Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope." The theme encourages people to celebrate not only the contributions of Hispanic Americans of the past, but to look toward the future.

How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month:

Hispanic Heritage Month Credit: Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post via Getty

Hispanic Heritage Month is about learning and celebrating the rich and diverse culture that comes from the many Spanish-speaking countries and territories. Here are a few ideas for celebrating: