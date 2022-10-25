National Guard Member, 20, Dies in Crash During Training in Pa., 3 Others Injured

Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay died in an accident involving two military vehicles at a military training area at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania on Saturday

Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on October 25, 2022
Mackenzie Shay
Photo: VSCO

A 20-year-old National Guard member was killed during an accident involving two military vehicles this weekend in Pennsylvania.

Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay died Saturday following the crash, which occurred at a military training area at Fort Indiantown Gap, the Pennsylvania National Guard said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The accident also injured three service members, who were treated at a local hospital and released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay's family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident," Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, the Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania National Guard, said.

"Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time," he continued.

The accident is still under investigation, the National Guard told PEOPLE.

Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division's Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Fort officials said the crash occurred during a routine supply mission between areas in the fort's remote training site, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported.

ABC affiliate WTAE spoke with Shay's father, who said she was planning to move to Colorado for work after college. He said Shay enjoyed being in the military.

Shay shared images on social media, including pictures of her dog and after workouts. One of her recent posts included the quote, "I don't want you to save me. I want you to stand by my side as I save myself."

RELATED VIDEO: Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Spc. Shay, CBS affiliate KDKA reported.

