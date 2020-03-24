National Cowboy Museum's Security Guard Takes Over Their Social Media Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom National Cowboy Museum/Twitter

Not all heroes wear capes — some wear cowboy hats!

The National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma has had to shutter its doors amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but its online presence is thriving thanks to security guard-turned-social media manager, Tim Send.

Last week, the museum’s security guard took over its social media presence, and people online are loving the new voice behind its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

“Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed,” Send wrote in his first tweet on March 17. “I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send.”

Send has been keeping the museum’s thousands of followers up to date with news — like the postponement of the Western Heritage Awards, which have been rescheduled for October — as well as plenty of lighter content, including throwback photos of the security guard with celebrities who have visited the museum in the past.

“Got to meet Kevin Costner at last year’s Western Heritage Awards. He was very funny. Unfortunately there’s no dancing at the awards or wolves. Thanks, Tim,” Send wrote in a tweet on Monday, sharing a photo of himself standing next to the Dances with Wolves star.

“Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that’s what he signed up for. Quality mustache. Thanks, Tim,” Send wrote in another tweet on Monday, sharing a photo with Elliott’s arm around him.

Send has quickly, and perhaps unknowingly, created some signature social media moves, like signing every post with “Thanks, Tim” and including the word “hashtag” in his hashtags.

Followers of the museum’s accounts can’t get enough of Send’s positive and earnest posts.

“Tim you are awesome. Thank you for coming online, we all needed you!” one Twitter user commented on a recent tweet.

“This is now my favorite account,” another user commented, including Send’s hashtag “#HashtagTheCowboy” and adding one of their own: “#HashtagWeLoveYouTim.”

“Tim, you’re the hero we needed right now. Thank you for your posts. You’re doing a great job and making a lot of our days a little brighter,” another Twitter user added in response to another tweet.

One user pointed out that the museum’s Twitter account has increased by thousands since Send took over, writing on Tuesday, “last night they had 52k followers. Now less than 8 hours later they have around 91k lol. Tim is the best.”

On Tuesday, Send expressed his gratitude to those who are practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Oh, what a beautiful morning. Wish you were here. Glad you’re staying home. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim,” he wrote, sharing a photo of his morning coffee in a museum mug.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 49,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 615 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

