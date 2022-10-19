The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an even more detailed image of a famed celestial sight, NASA shared on Wednesday.

The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth. The region was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, giving scientists a view of the breathtaking area. Though they may appear to be a craggy rock formation, the pillars are actually made of "cool interstellar gas and dust," NASA wrote in a release.

Webb's near-infrared camera shows that the columns are less opaque than the Hubble image would suggest. The powerful camera can penetrate through more of the space dust around the pillars to show "a lush, highly detailed landscape," including more stars.

The telescope's official Twitter account posted a "tour" in a thread, detailing other sections of the image and explaining their significance.

LEFT: Image by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope RIGHT: Image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

The fiery tips that look like lava, NASA said, are jets of material shot out by young stars that collide with the pillars and create wavy patterns and a red glow.

The smaller red orbs are "the baby stars of the show, only a few hundred thousand years old," NASA wrote.

"Why go back to where we've been before? Webb's new look identifies far more precise counts of newborn stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust," the final tweet reads. "This will help us build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years."

The first images of galaxies far, far away, captured by the $10-billion James Webb Space Telescope were shared in July this year.

"Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during an event at the Goddard Space Flight Center to introduce the images.

Webb launched last December on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

Experts have said they are excited about the technology and its capacity to answer long-held questions about the universe, which is already assisting in discoveries about space.

NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

In August, NASA tweeted a 34-second audio clip featuring the sound of a black hole located 200 million light-years away.

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," the agency said in a post on its NASA Exoplanets Twitter page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound," they wrote. "Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"