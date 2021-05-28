NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Takes 'Stressful' Ride After Navigation Timing Error

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter overcame its first major issue on Thursday after a navigation timing error sent it on a wild and "stressful" ride above Mars.

The Ingenuity was 54 seconds into its sixth flight when a glitch caused an image from the navigation camera to not register properly, subsequently marking the rest of the images with the incorrect timestamps, Håvard Grip, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Chief Pilot at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a post.

Because of that, the helicopter became confused as to its location, and "began adjusting its velocity and tilting back and forth in an oscillating pattern," tilting back and forth as much as 20 degrees, and experiencing large control inputs and spikes in power consumption, Grip said.

Despite the issues, the Ingenuity managed to stay in the air, and eventually landed safely within about 16 feet of where it was supposed to.

"One reason it was able to do so is the considerable effort that has gone into ensuring that the helicopter's flight control system has ample 'stability margin': We designed Ingenuity to tolerate significant errors without becoming unstable, including errors in timing," Grip said. "This built-in margin was not fully needed in Ingenuity's previous flights, because the vehicle's behavior was in-family with our expectations, but this margin came to the rescue in Flight Six."

He noted that engineers' decision to stop using navigation camera images during the final phase of descent also helped in the situation.

"Ingenuity ignored the camera images in the final moments of flight, stopped oscillating, leveled its attitude, and touched down at the speed as designed," it said.

Though Grip called the flight "stressful," he said the data from it will now be carefully analyzed, and will be helpful in expanding NASA's knowledge of flying helicopters on Mars.

The 4-lb. Ingenuity was the first powered aircraft to fly on another planet, landing on Mars with NASA's rover Perseverance in February.