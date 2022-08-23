NASA Reveals What a Black Hole 200 Million Light-Years Away Sounds Like — Listen!

The space agency said it is a misconception that no sound can exist in space

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 06:56 PM
black hole
Photo: Getty

Black holes may still be one of the great mysteries of space, but at least scientists now know what they sound like.

On Sunday, NASA tweeted a 34-second audio clip featuring the sound of a black hole located 200 million light-years away.

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," the agency said in a post on its NASA Exoplanets Twitter page.

"A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound," they wrote. "Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 429,000 likes and 101,000 retweets on the platform.

Many on social media shared their differing opinions on the sound featured in the clip, which many described as being eery.

"I'm not religious, but I'm starting to think that those souls sent to Hell actually end up in a black hole," wrote one user. "Sound ON to be horrified."

Added another: "Everyone keeps talking about how scary this sounds but genuinely to me it just sounds like the song it makes. Everything vibrates and has a hum to it, she's just singing to us."

According to NASA, the black hole is located at the center of the Perseus galaxy, located 240 million light-years from Earth.

Scientists have known since 2003 that the area is filled with sound after pressure waves sent out by the black hole "caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note," the agency said in a news release from May.

But the note was one that the human ear can't pick up, NASA explained, which is why they used technology to interpret the sound.

RELATED VIDEO: President Biden Posts First Photo from James Webb Space Telescope - Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet

Using a sonification technique, scientists were able to extract sound waves from the black hole and make them audible for the first time this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Another way to put this," NASA said of increasing the octave of the black hole signals, "is that they are being heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency."

Related Articles
French Scientist Apologizes, Says ‘Space Telescope Image’ of Distant Star Was Actually Just Chorizo
French Scientist Apologizes, Says 'Space Telescope Image' of Distant Star Was Actually Just Chorizo
In this handout photo provided by NASA, a landscape of mountains and valleys speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, on July 12, 2022 in space. Captured in infrared light by NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA Releases First Photos From Webb Space Telescope: 'We Can See Possibilities No One Has Ever Seen Before'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Orion Nebula
An Object in Deep-Space Sends Radio Signals to Earth Every 16 Days — and Researchers Don't Know Why
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Elvis Costello
Brutal Youth: Elvis Costello Grapples with Growing Up on His Electrifying New Record
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
The Beatles at Apple Studios. 24 January 1969
Rethinking 'Let It Be' : A Detailed Guide to the Expanded Version of the Beatles' Controversial Swan Song
Area 51
The Storming of Area 51: A Covert Journey to the Heart of America's Worst-Kept Secret
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021