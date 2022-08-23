NASA Reveals What a Black Hole 200 Million Light-Years Away Sounds Like — Listen!

Black holes may still be one of the great mysteries of space, but at least scientists now know what they sound like.

On Sunday, NASA tweeted a 34-second audio clip featuring the sound of a black hole located 200 million light-years away.

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," the agency said in a post on its NASA Exoplanets Twitter page.

"A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound," they wrote. "Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

According to NASA, the black hole is located at the center of the Perseus galaxy, located 240 million light-years from Earth.

Scientists have known since 2003 that the area is filled with sound after pressure waves sent out by the black hole "caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note," the agency said in a news release from May.

But the note was one that the human ear can't pick up, NASA explained, which is why they used technology to interpret the sound.

Using a sonification technique, scientists were able to extract sound waves from the black hole and make them audible for the first time this year.

"Another way to put this," NASA said of increasing the octave of the black hole signals, "is that they are being heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency."