NASA Official Says People Will Be Living on Moon's Surface Within a Decade as Orion Flies by Its Far Side

Orion program director Howard Hu indicated that people won't just be visiting the moon in the near future. "They're going to be living on that surface and doing science," he said

By
Published on November 22, 2022 12:37 PM
view of Earth from Artemis
Photo: NASA

It's only a matter of time before people will be living — and working — on the surface of the moon, according to a NASA official.

Following its highly-anticipated launch on Wednesday, the Artemis 1 Mission reached a new milestone on Monday when Orion, a spacecraft on a five-week unmanned journey, flew just 81 miles above the far side of the moon's surface.

"It's the first step we're taking to long-term deep space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world," Howard Hu, the Orion program manager, recently told the BBC.

"We are going back to the moon," he continued. "We're working towards a sustainable program and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the moon again."

Artemis launch
NASA

A follow-up manned mission, Artemis II, is expected in either 2023 or 2024, and the goal of Artemis I is to ensure the Orion spacecraft is functioning properly ahead of any astronauts going on board. A third mission, which will reportedly involve a SpaceX vehicle, will aim to return astronauts to the surface of the moon for the first time since the historic moon landings decades ago.

Hu said NASA's plan is to have people back on the moon within a "decade" — and he anticipates a more lasting presence on its surface.

"They'll have habitats and they'll have rovers on the ground," he reportedly told the BBC. "So, not only are we able to work on delivering people to the moon, getting people down to the surface of the moon, they still have to have infrastructure."

"We're going to be sending people down to the surface," he added, "and they're going to be living on that surface and doing science."

As Orion orbits the moon, which it will do for six days, it makes history as the farthest distance any spacecraft designed to carry humans has been from Earth, breaking the record set by Apollo 13 by 30,000 miles.

As the spacecraft lost contact with NASA during its time above the far side of the moon, it captured videos and photographs of parts of its surface not visible from earth. NASA Flight Director Judd Frieling said it will take "a few days to get those particular images down." They will include never-before-seen imagery, he added.

The exciting news doesn't stop there for space enthusiasts. Hu acknowledged that a big reason for the Artemis missions is to build knowledge to apply to missions to Mars.

"It's really going to be very important for us to learn a little bit beyond our Earth's orbit and then do a big step when we go to Mars," he said. ""And the Artemis missions enable us to have a sustainable platform and transportation system that allows us to learn how to operate in that deep space environment."

Related Articles
A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and using the Moon as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
NASA Launches Artemis 1 Mission, Paving Way for Astronauts' Return to the Moon
view of Earth from Artemis
NASA's Artemis 1 Shares First Image of Earth on the Way to the Moon: See Photo of 'Our Blue Marble'
A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and using the Moon as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
NASA Postpones Artemis I Mission Again Due to Fuel Leak Hours Before Scheduled Launch
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and using the Moon as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
All About NASA's Artemis I Mission, Including How to Watch the Mega Rocket Launch to the Moon
This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter. Credits: Southwest Research Institute
NASA Spacecraft Named Lucy Skims Earth's Atmosphere on Its Way to Explore Asteroids Orbiting Jupiter
Krispy-Kreme-Artemis-Moon-Doughnut
Krispy Kreme Will Launch a Moon Donut for One Day Only in Honor of NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission
In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on August 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA's Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agencys deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. ET.
NASA Scrubs Planned Launch for Artemis I Mission to the Moon Due to Engine Issue
In this NASA handout, NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann is seen during a NASA event where it was announced that she, NASA astronaut Eric Boe, and Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson are assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew Test Flight to the International Space Station, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at NASAs Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Astronauts assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon were announced during the event.
Marine Pilot Set to Become First Native American Woman in Space: 'It Has Been a Long Journey'
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows an illustration of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft approaching the Dimorphos and Didymos asteroids
Watch Live: NASA's Planetary Defense Test Crashes Spacecraft into Asteroid 7 Million Miles from Earth
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The couple has booked a flight to the moon on SpaceX’s Starship
Space Tourist Dennis Tito Plans to Take Wife on Trip Around the Moon Aboard Elon Musk's Starship
nasa artemis
NASA Offers to Fly Your Name Around the Moon on Upcoming Artemis I Mission
Near-Earth asteroid
A Football Field-Sized Asteroid Will Soon Pass by Earth: Here's What You Need to Know
How Nichelle Nichols Changed the Space Program and Recruited Women and Minorities to Work at NASA
How Nichelle Nichols Changed the Space Program and Recruited Women and Minorities to Work at NASA
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins becomes 1st Black woman on International Space Station crew
NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins Makes History as First Black Woman on International Space Station Mission