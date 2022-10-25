NASA Launches Independent UFO Study with a 'Full' Report Expected by Mid-2023

The nine-month study was first announced in June, one month after Congress held its first hearing about UFOs in half a century

By
Published on October 25, 2022 01:21 PM
NASA logo exhibited at Qualcomm stand during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) the biggest trade show of the sector focused on mobile devices, 5G, IOT, AI and big data, celebrated in Barcelona, on March 3, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
NASA. Photo: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty

NASA's independent study into UFOs is officially underway.

The nine-month study of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) began on Monday, according to a press release from the agency.

The study focuses "solely on unclassified data" and will result in a "full" public report, which NASA expects to release in mid-2023, per Friday's release.

The team is composed of 16 individuals, including former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, and chaired by Simons Foundation president David Spergel, NASA said.

Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, is leading the study.

"Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in Friday's release.

NASA first announced its plan to conduct an independent study of UAPs in June.

At the time, Zurbuchen called it "high-risk, high-impact" research during a speech at the National Academies of Science.

"We are not shying away from reputational risk," Zurbuchen said, per the Associated Press. He also acknowledged that some may see this move as NASA "kind of selling out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Friday, NASA said its new independent study team will aim to "lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations" by identifying how previously-existing data "can potentially be analyzed to shed light" on the unidentified objects.

UAPS "are of interest for both national security and air safety" according to NASA.

"Establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena, which aligns with one of NASA's goals to ensure the safety of aircraft," the space agency said in June.

The month prior, Congress held its first hearing about UFOs in half a century. During testimony, Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence, said Military officials have been encouraged to report anything unusual they see in the skies, according to the AP.

"We want to know what's out there as much as you want to know what's out there," Moultrie explained at the time. "We get the questions not just from you. We get it from family and we get them night and day."

Related Articles
NASA logo exhibited at Qualcomm stand during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) the biggest trade show of the sector focused on mobile devices, 5G, IOT, AI and big data, celebrated in Barcelona, on March 3, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
NASA Will Launch Study of UFOs: 'We Are Not Shying Away from Reputational Risk'
Planetary Science Division director Lori Glaze, left, John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory DART coordination lead Nancy Chabot, and DART program scientist Tom Statler speak during a media briefing about the agency's recently completed Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), at NASA headquarters, in Washington. The DART mission saw the spacecraft collide with the asteroid Dimorphos in an attempt to test whether the resulting kinetic force could redirect an asteroid's course to protect Earth against potential impacts NASA Asteroid Defense Mission, Washington, United States - 11 Oct 2022
Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Nicole Mann shows her dreamcatcher during an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann Says View of Earth from Space Station Is 'Absolutely Overwhelming'
'High levels of radioactive lead' found at Jana Elementary School, study says. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx7ETka_Y7o. Credit: KSDK
Radioactive Waste Discovered at Missouri Elementary School: 'I Was Heartbroken,' Says Parent
In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on August 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA's Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agencys deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. ET.
NASA Scrubs Planned Launch for Artemis I Mission to the Moon Due to Engine Issue
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
Pentagon Launches New Effort to 'Detect, Identify and Attribute' UFOs in U.S. Airspace
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is seen in Silver Spring
ALS Treatment Relyvrio Gets FDA Approval Despite Lingering Uncertainty About Effectiveness
Thwaites Glacier Jeremy Harbeck/OIB/NASA
'Doomsday Glacier' in Antarctica Could Melt Faster Than Anticipated, Researchers Say
NTSB and @USNavy continue recovery operations for the Sept. 4 crash of a DHC-3 Turbine Otter off Whidbey Island, WA
6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash That Killed 10, Including Megan Hilty's Family Members
Cropped image of nurse injecting Covid-19 Vaccine to a patient. Female healthcare worker is working at hospital. She is holding syringe.
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
Karolyn Schrage, executive director of the Choices Medical Services clinic in Joplin, Mo., says that pregnant women, young men and teens are part of the rapidly growing number of syphilis patients she sees. (Bruce Stidham for Kaiser Health News)
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART
NASA Launches DART Mission to Collide with Asteroid: 'Turning Science Fiction into Science Fact'
Covid tests
What to Know About the Highly-Contagious COVID Variant, BA.5
johnson & johnson covid vaccine
FDA Limits Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Paxlovid
New Data Suggests Pfizer's COVID Pill Paxlovid Won't Benefit Low-Risk, Vaccinated Patients
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
President Biden Announces New Operation Fly Formula Missions in Fort Worth, L.A. and Philadelphia