NASA Launches DART Mission to Collide with Asteroid: 'Turning Science Fiction into Science Fact'

NASA has launched a rocket into space in the hopes of successfully diverting the course of an asteroid to protect Earth from potential threats in the future

The rocket was sent into space Wednesday with the sole intention of crashing into an asteroid at 15,000 miles per hour, The New York Times reports. Through the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), NASA hopes to determine if the rocket can shift an asteroid in a different direction.

If the test goes as planned, NASA will use the data to help prevent possible asteroid collisions on Earth in the future. NASA is targeting an asteroid that is not currently a threat to Earth, the organization shared in a press release sent out Wednesday.

DART Launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

According to NASA's press release, DART is the "the world's first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards." DART is built and managed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. NASA launched DART on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:21 a.m. ET from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Once DART nearly completes a full orbit around the sun, it will reach the asteroid Dimorphos, which is about the size of a football field, and orbits Didymos, a larger asteroid to make a binary system, according to the Times. It will take 10 months for DART to reach Dimorphos, CBS News reports.

DART is set to collide with the binary asteroids when they are closest to Earth, which will be sometime in late September or early October 2022, per the Times. Before the collision occurs, LICIACube, a satellite riding with DART from the Italian Space Agency, will be released in order to capture photos of DART's impact on the asteroid, according to NASA.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows an illustration of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft approaching the Dimorphos and Didymos asteroids Credit: Photo by NASA/JOHNS HOPKINS APL/STEVE GRIBBEN HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

With its collision, DART is expected to "shorten Dimorphos' orbit around Didymos by several minutes," per NASA. To determine if the mission is successful, researchers will use telescopes on Earth to measure the change in orbit.

While a few minutes may not seem impactful, it could make a world of a difference, Tom Statler, mission program scientist at NASA Headquarters, told CBS News.

"Now that's a very small change, but it could [be] all that's necessary to deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth if we should ever need to do that, provided we discover that asteroid early enough and we have enough lead time," Statler said.

The #DARTMission will test asteroid deflection by crashing into one & changing its motion in space Credit: NASA JPL

The latest mission "is turning science fiction into science fact," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement included in Wednesday's press release.

"[DART] is a testament to NASA's proactivity and innovation for the benefit of all," Nelson said. "In addition to all the ways NASA studies our universe and our home planet, we're also working to protect that home, and this test will help prove out one viable way to protect our planet from a hazardous asteroid should one ever be discovered that is headed toward Earth."

DART is purely a test to ensure Earth's safety in the future, since NASA has "not yet found any significant asteroid impact threat to Earth," Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA Headquarters, said in Wednesday's press release.