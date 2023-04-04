First Woman and Black Male Astronaut to Make 2024 Flight Around the Moon for NASA

“Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at an event announcing the crew in Houston on Monday 

Published on April 4, 2023 12:15 PM

NASA announced the crew for the upcoming and highly-anticipated Artemis II mission to the moon.

On Monday, along with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA revealed the crew members headed to space during an event at Ellington Field near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum – out of many, one," he continued. "Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation."

NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on March 29, 2023
NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on March 29, 2023. Josh Valcarcel/NASA via AP

According to NASA, the crew will work as a team to execute an ambitious set of demonstrations during the lunar fly by. The 10-day mission — much like the first uncrewed Artemis I mission successfully completed in December — is paving the way for future long-term human exploration missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars.

The mission marks the first time in more than 50 years that humans will fly to the vicinity of the moon. "Among the crew are the first woman, first person of color, and first Canadian on a lunar mission, and all four astronauts will represent the best of humanity as they explore for the benefit of all," said Director Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson. "This mission paves the way for the expansion of human deep space exploration and presents new opportunities for scientific discoveries, commercial, industry and academic partnerships and the Artemis Generation."

This won't be Koch's first time in space. She previously served as flight engineer aboard the space station for Expedition 59, 60, and 61 and she set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space as well as participated in the first all-female spacewalks.

The mission will also be Glover's second spaceflight, serving previously as pilot on NASA's SpaceX Crew-1, which landed May 2, 2021, after 168 days in space.

"I could not be prouder that these brave four will kickstart our journeys to the Moon and beyond," said Director of Flight Operations Norm Knight, NASA Johnson.

"They represent exactly what an astronaut corps should be: a mix of highly capable and accomplished individuals with the skills and determination to take on any trial as a team," he raved.

"The Artemis II mission will be challenging, and we'll test our limits as we prepare to put future astronauts on the Moon. With Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy at the controls, I have no doubt we're ready to face every challenge that comes our way," Knight added.

