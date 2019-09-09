NASA Just Remixed an Ariana Grande Song to Promote Female Astronauts

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is turning to a different type of star to promote its upcoming mission of sending the first woman to the moon.

A group of interns at the federal agency’s Johnson Space Center remixed Ariana Grande’s hit song “NASA,” rewriting the lyrics to highlight some of NASA’s recent work and their goal of getting the first woman to the Moon by 2024.

“As we look forward to sending the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 with our #Artemis missions, interns working at NASA’s Johnson Space Center remixed Ariana Grande’s song ‘NASA’ to share their excitement for deep space exploration,” the agency shared via Facebook on Sunday.

In the educational parody, the group of interns cleverly switch out Grande’s lyrics — originally about needing space from a lover — to words that inform viewers about NASA’s work.

During one part where Grande originally sings, “You don’t wanna leave me / But I’m tryna self-discover / Keep me in your orbit and you know you’ll drag me under,” the NASA students instead sing, “You may not believe it / But there’s so much to discover / ISS in orbit, oh, the views will make you wonder.”

In another portion of the song the pop star croons, “Baby, I can’t really miss you if I’m with you / And when I miss you, it’ll change the way I kiss you / Baby, you know time apart is beneficial / It’s like I’m the universe and you’ll be N-A-S-A.”

Meanwhile, NASA interns Alexis Vance, Sarah Radway and Yisha Ng sing, “Yeah we’re just saying failure is not an option or an issue / Oh, our mission is the goal that we commit to and the science that we do is beneficial / We’ll explore the universe because we’re N-A-S-A.”

NASA further explained that the song was a volunteer outreach project, created to inform and encourage others to get involved with the agency. They also touched on their Artemis program in the video’s description on YouTube.

“Through the agency’s Artemis lunar exploration program, we will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before,” NASA shared on YouTube. “We will collaborate with our commercial and international partners to establish sustainable missions by 2028.”

The Artemis mission will involve the Orion spacecraft, the Gateway and the Space Launch System rocket, known as SLS, according to CNN, which the students also sing about.

“With our eyes / Surely we will witness another earth rise / SLS will take our dreams beyond the skies,” they parody.

By establishing sustainable missions, NASA hopes to soon send astronauts to Mars.

“We will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap — sending astronauts to Mars,” the agency wrote on YouTube.