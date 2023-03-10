N.Y.C. Woman Applies for a Job She's Doing After Seeing It Offered at a Higher Salary Than She Earns

"They're out here flaunting they're willing to pay a new person at least $32k more than me??? For the same job??" Kimberly Nguyen tweeted after seeing a job opening at her company on LinkedIn

By
Published on March 10, 2023 02:02 PM
LinkedIn logos are displayed on an iPhone and computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Photo: Carl Court/Getty

A New York City woman says she is looking for new work after noticing her company had shared a job posting on LinkedIn that seemingly paid a much higher salary than her own.

Kimberly Nguyen says she recently noticed her company shared a job posting on LinkedIn for a new UX writer, a position that she currently holds at the company.

In a series of tweets, Nguyen — who says in her Twitter bio that she's a Vietnamese-American poet — said she checked out the posting, only to realize the salary offered was between $32,000 and $90,000 more than what she currently earns at a similar position.

So, she said, she reapplied.

The 25-year-old told BuzzFeed she "felt disrespected" after seeing the post. "I don't make anywhere close to what the listing advertised," she told the outlet.

Nguyen shared the same sentiment in her thread on Twitter, where she thanked salary transparency laws for bringing the issue to light.

"I've been asking for a raise for months and they're out here flaunting they're willing to pay a new person at least $32k more than me??? For the same job??" she wrote Tuesday in one tweet, which has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Nguyen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. She did not disclose the name of the company that employs her.

In response to one commenter, Nguyen said she reached out to the UX writers group chat for her workplace, and asked if they were allowed to apply for the job. Instead, "an emergency meeting" was called to address the job posting, she added.

The original job posting was eventually taken down, but reappeared a short time later on the site, Nguyen said.

She later tweeted that it was supposedly meant to be "an internal posting," which she said doesn't explain the giant jump in salary, compared to what she says she earns.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This apparently is not the first time Nguyen has addressed pay inequity issues while working for the company. She said she has been arguing about the issue "for months," and has informed her managers on multiple occasions that she is underpaid.

"I have gotten the runaround, and they know they can do this right now in a tough labor market," Nguyen wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Nguyen also criticized the company for their hypocrisy surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. "There were tangible actions they could've taken and they chose to perform these values," she wrote. "No thank you."

Speaking with BuzzFeed, Nguyen said her company has not responded to her application for the higher paid position. "I'm actually pretty sure they're going to fire me for this whole debacle," she added.

Nguyen has announced on Twitter that she is looking for new UX writing roles to apply to.

Related Articles
Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis
Rachel Hollis Says Ex-Husband Dave Hollis' Death Is 'Traumatic:' 'We Still Honestly Don't Know What Happened'
Ukrainian Refugee Marries Kentucky Man She Met Online Two Years Ago: 'It Was Fate'
'It Was Fate,' Says Ukrainian Woman Who Found Love in Kentucky After War 'Changed All of My Plans'
https://twitter.com/dcfireems/status/1633901637755387912?s=20 DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems Update Working Fire 3300 block 6th St SE. A 2nd pediatric patient being evaluated for possible transport. Several other residents treated on scene. We sheltered multiple occupants on balconies due to heavy smoke in hallways. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest
Two Boys, Ages 6 and 9, in Serious and Critical Condition After Apartment Fire in Washington D.C.
Girl Killed by Fallen Tree Saved 3 Lives with Organ Donation
Cheerleader, 15, Killed by Fallen Tree While Cleaning Up After Tenn. Storm Saves 3 Lives with Donated Organs
Cleaning of the house and apartment
Court Orders Woman's Ex-Husband to Pay Her $215K for 25 Years of Housework During Their Marriage
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
Florida Boy, 4, Wandered Off While Father Slept and Drowned in Retention Pond
Florida Boy, 4, Drowns in a Retention Pond After Wandering Off While Father Slept at Mother's Workplace
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas
Second Body Found on Texas Beach After Twins, 13, Disappeared While Swimming: 'It Is Some Closure'
CRESTLINE, CA - MARCH 6, 2023: Street signs stick out from piles of snow off Highway 138 on March 6, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Woman, 93, Dies Trapped in Her Home After Blizzard Hit Southern California Mountains
Sproul Hall at the UC Berkeley campus on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif..
42-Year-Old Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire on UC Berkeley Campus
81-Year-old Man Trapped in Snowstorm
Man, 81, Survived Being Trapped in Calif. Snowstorm by Eating Snow and Croissants for a Week: 'A Miracle'
11-Year-Old Twin Boys Help Steer SUV Off the Highway After Mom Has Seizure While Driving
11-Year-Old Twin Brothers Steer SUV Off Ohio Highway After Their Mom Has Seizure While Driving
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock (10584695g) Passengers disembark from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, in Charleston, S.C. Passengers said they had their temperature taken before getting on the cruise ship for the four-day cruise to the Bahamas but did not have their temperature taken getting off. According to passengers, cruise officials did ask them if they felt okay when leaving Virus Outbreak South Carolina, Charleston, United States - 16 Mar 2020
Carnival Cruise Line Says Passenger Died 'Natural Death' on Its Ship After FBI Said It Was 'Suspicious'
Man Stranded in Snow without Cell Service Uses Drone to Send Message for Help
Man Stranded on Remote Road Without Cell Service Uses Drone to Send Message, Helps Save Another Driver
Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'
Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'