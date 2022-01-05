N.C. State Trooper Dies After Brother Crashes into Him While Trying to Assist with Traffic Stop
The civilian driver who was detained at the scene was also struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol officer died after he was struck by his brother during a traffic stop.
James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop that his brother, Trooper John S. Horton, was conducting around 8:58 p.m. on Monday, according to the highway patrol.
As he approached the scene, James lost control of his vehicle and crashed into John's stationary patrol vehicle where John was standing along with the civilian driver John had stopped.
John was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The civilian driver, who was identified by WYFF and The Charlotte Observer as 26-year-old Dusty Luke Beck, died at the scene.
James was also hospitalized for minor injuries and has since been released, according to the highway patrol.
RELATED: Man, 75, Dies After Falling Into Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano from 'Closed Area' of National Park
John was a 15-year veteran of the highway patrol, assigned to Rutherford County.
"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton" Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The statement continued, "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support."
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the fatal crash.