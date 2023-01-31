Japanese Telescope Captures Image of Mysterious Spiral Flying Over Hawaii — See the Eerie Video

The illuminated swirl may be related to a SpaceX satellite launch, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which captured footage with its Hawaii-based telescope

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 01:03 PM
A "Mysterious" Flying Spiral over Maunakea 2023-01-18 UT
Photo: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan

A Japanese telescope positioned on top of Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, captured video of an eerie flying spiral in the night sky on Jan. 18.

In the video, a small bright spot appears and slowly gets brighter and starts to dissipate into a spiral before getting small again and disappearing.

The Subaru Telescope — operated by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, a research institute — tweeted from their English-language account about its discovery two days later and included a hypothesis as to what caused the mysterious swirl.

"The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral," reads the tweet. "The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SpaceX launched the GPS III Space Vehicle 06 mission on Jan. 18 at 7:24 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to their mission log. It was later that same day that the spiral was seen in the sky. On their website, SpaceX states it was "the second launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster."

According to the Washington Post, this isn't the first time the Falcon 9 has produced a bright spiral in the sky.

A spiral was captured above Queenstown, New Zealand, in June. Another one was spotted in April, also over Hawaii. Both appearances of the swirling light came after launches of a Falcon 9 rocket, the outlet reported.

The spirals aren't the only formations captured after SpaceX launches. Last year, photographer Kyle Morgan of K.Morgan Artistry snapped a photograph of a "jellyfish cloud" left behind after a Falcon 9 launch.

"This morning's Space X rocket launch 20,000+ kilometers per hour at this stage," he captioned the image on Facebook. "Photo including the first booster drop that landed on the shortfall of gravitas with Venus and Jupiter under the 'jellyfish cloud.'"

RELATED VIDEO: The Year's Most Historic Moments in Space Exploration

Morgan said he took the image on Jekyll Island, the southernmost island of the Golden Isles of Georgia.

"[I] do a lot of astrophotography, I'm always out shooting the Milky Way and my wife actually sent me the information on the launch last minute so I took off to my favorite spot on Jekyll Island to capture it," Morgan told PEOPLE at the time.

Related Articles
Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman
Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman: Watch
Esther Nakajjigo
Family of Newlywed and Activist Decapitated at Utah's Arches National Park Awarded More Than $10M
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-denim Denim Bradshaw
Boy, 14, Killed at North Carolina Rodeo During First Bull Ride: 'My Lil Cowboy'
R’Bonney Gabriel and Morgan Romano
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Hands Over Miss USA Crown to Successor, Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano
Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Calif. Highway, Requiring 'Thousands of Gallons' to Extinguish
Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Highway, Requiring About 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish
In this photo provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, its members search for a radioactive capsule believed to have fallen off a truck being transported on a freight route on the outskirts of Perth, Australia, . A mining corporation on Sunday apologized for losing the highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance Radioactive Capsule, Perth, Australia - 28 Jan 2023
Urgent Search Continues in Australia as Tiny Radioactive Capsule Remains Missing
Jaahnavi Kandula
Grad Student, 23, Dies After Being Struck by Seattle Police Car Responding to 'Priority' Call
Delaney Krings
Girl, 5, Dies of Brain Cancer After People Around the World Came Together to Celebrate Her Final Birthday
Buffalo Woman Sha'Kyra Aughtry and Boyfriend Save Man in Buffalo Blizzard
Woman Who Rescued Disabled Man During Buffalo Blizzard Tells Her Story, Urges Others to 'Just Be Kind'
https://www.wwnytv.com/2023/01/28/multiple-fatalities-st-lawrence-county-collision/. Credit: WWNY
6 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured After Bus and Box Truck Collide in Upstate New York
Winter snowstorm
More Than 2 Dozen People Hurt in Pileup on Wisconsin Highway Due to Heavy Snow
Jenna Riccio rollout
Teachers Help 'Incredible' Student Who Braved Amputations — and Decide to Adopt Him: 'Our Family Is Complete'
Stephen Espinoza, Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at Ticket Machine
Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine
January 27, 2023, LONDON, UK: A police tent is erected at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road in London, after a man has been crushed by a telescopic urinal. Fire crews said the man has been freed and is in the care of the London Ambulance Service. Roads in the area have been closed.
Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports
Saqqara archaeological site
4,300-Year-Old Mummy Covered in Gold Is Among the Dazzling Discoveries Made at Egyptian Site
Sealed radioactive source
Urgent Warning Issued in Australia After Tiny Radioactive Capsule Is Lost on Vast Stretch of Highway