I went to college in Chicago, where I was free from the social pressures of growing up, of being working-class, of being in a Christian environment, and I had the full freedom of a big city at my fingertips. By the end of freshman year, after a big party, I kissed my best friend, who was already out. In that moment I was like, ‘That was weird!’ But over the next week or so, I sort of just realized, ‘I kind of like guys.’ And that became a definitive: ‘I like guys.’ There was never any dramatic moment of me expressing to everyone in my life that I was gay. Just one day I realized there was a part of me that even I didn’t know. I started to date guys, and everyone just accepted it. (They had assumed I would be one of the ‘gay-by-May’ freshmen anyway.) It certainly helped that I had such an accepting community around me. I didn’t feel much shame about moving into that space of desire. It just made sense. So the only person I really had to ‘come out’ to was my mom. She asked me if I was gay, and I happily said yes."