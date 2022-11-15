Museum Leaders Are 'Deeply Shaken' as Climate Activists Toss Black Liquid on Painting in Latest Art Attack

Last Generation Austria claims its climate activists were the ones who targeted the 1915 painting "Death and Life" by Gustav Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna on Tuesday

By
Published on November 15, 2022 12:51 PM
This handout picture released on November 15, 2022 by the "Last Generation" shows climate activists of the "Last Generation" group pouring a black liquid on the painting "Death and Life" by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, Austria.
Photo: LETZTE GENERATION ÖSTERREICH/AFP via Getty

Art museum directors are speaking out as another masterpiece is targeted by climate change activists.

On Tuesday, a protestor threw black liquid on the 1915 painting "Death and Life" by Gustav Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, Austria, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.

Another person also glued themselves to the painting's protective frame, per the reports.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) in Germany said in a statement last week that museum directors are "deeply shaken" by the recent actions taken by the climate activists as they look to draw attention to their cause by targeting internationally-acclaimed artwork.

"The activists responsible for them severely underestimate the fragility of these irreplaceable objects, which must be preserved as part of our world cultural heritage," ICOM said in its Nov. 9 statement.

A group called Last Generation Austria has confirmed on Twitter that its activists were behind the stunt. The organization said the goal was to raise awareness around "oil and gas drilling," which they said is "a death sentence" for humans, per the AP.

Austrian activists of "last generation Austria" have splashed a Gustav Klimt painting with oil in the Leopold museum in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022.
Letzte Generation Oesterreich/AP/Shutterstock

Tuesday's protest is the latest in a string of similar events at museums across the world, with activists targeting priceless pieces such as "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer, "Grainstacks" by Claude Monet, "The Sower" by Vincent van Gogh, "Massacre en Corée" (Massacre in Korea) by Pablo Picasso and more.

Other groups such as Just Stop Oil and Ultima Generazione have helped organize these efforts. In July, Ultima Generazione said the protests pale in comparison to the ongoing climate crisis.

"Many criticize our actions because 'we should leave museums in peace,' " the organization wrote on social media at the time. "Maybe they don't understand that the inconvenience we created is nothing compared to 1 billion climate migrants and to the many deaths that the climate crisis is causing already."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hans-Peter Wipplinger, the director of the Leopold Museum, told Austria Press Agency that "attacking works of art is definitely the wrong way to implement the targeted goal of preventing the predicted climate collapse" despite their legitimate climate concerns, according to the AP's latest report.

Andrea Mayer, Austria's culture minister, shared similar sentiments. "I do not believe that actions like these are purposeful, because the question arises whether they do not rather lead to more lack of understanding than to more awareness of the climate catastrophe," Mayer said, per the outlet.

"From my point of view, accepting the risk of irrevocable damage to works of art is the wrong way to go," she continued. "Art and culture are allies in the fight against climate catastrophe, not adversaries."

In the meantime, ICOM said members will do all they can to assure that museums are "a free space for social communication" where various individuals can comfortably "engage in dialogue."

"In this sense, the core tasks of the museum as an institution – collecting, researching, sharing and preserving – are now more relevant than ever," the organization said in its statement.

Related Articles
The activists, after throwing the vegetable purée on the work 'Il seminatore', protected by a glass, stuck to the wall and shouted slogans against the use of coal and climate change, Rome, 4 November 2022.
Vincent Van Gogh Painting Targeted by Soup-Throwing Climate Activists in Rome
TOPSHOT - This handout picture released on October 23, 2022 by climate mouvement "Last Generation" shows activists of the group being glued underneath the painting "Les Meules" by French artist Claude Monet after pouring mashed potatoes on the artwork in the Barberini museum in Potsdam on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Handout / LAST GENERATION / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/LAST GENERATION " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/LAST GENERATION/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate Activists Toss Mashed Potatoes on Painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet in Germany
UNSPECIFIED - MARCH 24: Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1665-1666, by Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675), oil on canvas, 44.5x39 cm. The Hague, Mauritshuis (Art Museum) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
Climate Activists Arrested After Protestor Glues Their Head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' Painting
On Sunday 9 October, climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the glass covering Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the NGV.
Why Climate Activists Are Gluing Their Hands to Treasured Works of Art
A handout photo made available by the 'Just Stop Oil' climate activism group of two protesters who threw Heinz Tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 painting 'Sunflowers' at the National Gallery in London, 14 October 2022.
Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery
Protestors glue themselves to Leonardo Da Vinci - The Last Supper
Climate Protestors Glue Themselves to 500-Year-Old Copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'
This handout picture released by Extinction Rebellion environmental movement on November 5, 2022 shows two activists glued by a hand to the frames of two paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid. - The protesters scrawled "+1,5°C" on the wall between the two artworks in reference to the Paris Agreement target of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Both activists were detained, police said. (Photo by Extinction Rebellion / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Extinction Rebellion" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/Extinction Rebellion/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate Activists Glue Their Hands to Francisco de Goya's Paintings at Prado Museum in Spain
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
French gendarmes remove environmental protestors from the race route as their protest action temporarily immobilized the pack of riders during the 10th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 148,1 km between Morzine and Megeve, in the French Alps, on July 12, 2022.
2022 Tour de France Disrupted by Climate Activists Blocking Course During Stage 10
wind energy
Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It's Too Late
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER -- Pictured: (l-r) Front Row: Hermey, Rudolph, Head Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Santa Claus (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); https://mobile.twitter.com/julesbassfilm
'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' Director Jules Bass Dead at 87
Damien Leone (Director) New York Special Screneing of "Terrifier 2",Regal Theaters Union Square, - 05 Oct 2022
'Terrifier 2' Director Says He Could Potentially Make 2 More Sequels: 'Part of the Design'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now