'Multiple Violations' Led to Death of Teen Who Fell from Fla. Amusement Park Ride, Investigators Allege

Officials are seeking a fine "exceeding $250,000" and is looking to permanently revoke the ride's operating permit in Florida following an agency investigation into the incident

By
Published on November 23, 2022 02:33 PM
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Tyre Sampson. Photo: Gail & Wynn's Mortuary, Inc.

Florida officials are looking to issue a hefty penalty to the operator of an Orlando amusement park ride after a teen fell to his death in March.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDCAS) is accusing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC of committing "multiple violations of Florida law" while operating the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando in March, according to an administrative complaint released Tuesday.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died after he fell from the FreeFall ride on March 24. An autopsy released in June reportedly revealed that Sampson suffered extensive injuries, including a fractured jaw, a broken arm, a broken leg and fractures of a number of ribs in the accident.

The FDACS is seeking a fine "exceeding $250,000" and is looking to permanently revoke the ride's operating permit in Florida, Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a Tuesday press conference. The fine, she added, is "one of the largest administrative fines the department has ever sought."

According to the administrative complaint, the "proximity sensors" for Sampson's seat and the seat next to him "had been manually adjusted." The investigation revealed that ride attendants were "specifically instructed" to have "larger guests" sit in these seats.

A previous accident report, released in March, said Sampson's "harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped."

"Because his seat harness proximity sensor had been improperly adjusted, the ride was allowed to commence even though the ride was unsafe and led directly to his fall," Fried alleged at Tuesday's press conference.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The weight limit for riding the Orlando FreeFall is 286 lbs., the administrative complaint revealed. As an attorney for Sampson's family previously told PEOPLE, Sampson weighed 97 lbs. more than the maximum requirements for this ride.

The victim also "exceeded the contours of the seat," and his harness bracket "did not fit properly," which are also requirements to go on the ride, the agency claimed.

Lack of training among employees was also alleged in the administrative complaint. The attendant, who was alone "in the ring" of the FreeFall ride at the time of Sampson's accident, was "an unsupervised trainee" who had been on the job for three days, the complaint states.

New employees underwent three days of "verbal instruction" for both the Orlando FreeFall and another ride on-site. However, the FDACS said there was "no documented training program" on file, and that employees had not received the ride's training manual.

The FDCAS also accused Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC of "deficient" record keeping for inspections and maintenance.

In a joint statement, personal injury attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales called the FDACS' latest move "a significant step toward full accountability for those responsible" for Sampson's death.

"This week, Tyre's family will experience their first holiday season without him," the attorneys noted. "His family will always have an empty seat at the table – that anguish deserves accountability in the highest sense from the entities responsible for this tragedy."

State senator Geraldine Thompson, of Orlando, said "the very first bill" she will file as a member of the Florida Senate will be the Tyre Sampson Law.

The bill would require increased signage about ride requirements (including any warnings or exclusions), setting minimum training standards, improving reporting requirements, and third-party review and certification by a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, according to a July report from NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

"When the millions of people who visit Florida come to this state, we want them to know that there is oversight, that there is accountability, that there are inspections, that there are requirements for training," said Thompson, per the FDACS' release.

Related Articles
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Orlando FreeFall Ride to Be Removed Following Teen's Death: 'It's a Little Piece of Justice,' Says Dad
Tyre Sampson
14-Year-Old Boy's Harness Was Still Locked After Fatal Fall from Amusement Park Ride: Accident Report
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Teen Who Fell to His Death from Florida Amusement Park Ride Died of Blunt Force Trauma: Autopsy
Tyre Sampson
Family of Teen Who Died After Fall from Fla. Amusement Park Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Safety Sensor on Teen's Harness Was Manually Adjusted on Ride Before Fatal Fall: Officials
ICON Park in Orlando
Authorities Identify 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Amusement Park Fall: 'Terrible Tragedy'
Tyre Sampson
Dad Learned Son, 14, Died of Fall from Amusement Park Ride on Social Media: 'Hit Me So Hard'
ICON Park in Orlando
14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Amusement Park Ride in Florida: 'Words Can't Say How We Feel'
Wongel Estifanos
Family Sues Amusement Park After 6-Year-Old Girl's Fatal Fall from Ride: 'Extreme Recklessness'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
Wongel Estifanos
6-Year-Old Girl Who Died on Colo. Amusement Park Ride Was Not Buckled in by Operators: Report
adilene carrasco asthma death. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/yucaipa-ca/adilene-carrasco-8927362. Credit: Family of Adilene Carrasco
California School District to Pay $15.75M Over Teen's October 2019 Asthma Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock (13418386a) Law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early . Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival Shooting Amusement Park, West Mifflin, United States - 25 Sep 2022
Search Underway for Suspect After 3 People Shot at Pennsylvania Amusement Park
abigail-williams11.jpg
Suspect Arrested in 2017 Delphi Killings of Indiana Teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams
Silver Dollar City train
Train Ride Derails at Silver Dollar City Amusement Park, Injuring 6 Guests and 1 Employee