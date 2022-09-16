Multiple People Injured After Driver Crashes Car Through Trader Joe's Store in California

Several people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a Trader Joe's store while customers were shopping, according to multiple reports.

The Alameda County Fire Department posted photos from the scene on social media, which showed a "vehicle inside Trader Joe's Market on Redwood Road in Castro Valley." In the images, the floor was covered with debris while the vehicle was at a stop by the checkout counters.

"Crews are currently assessing the building for hazards and injured persons. This is a developing situation, and more information will be released later," officials added.



The department said a gray Toyota Avalon plowed into the Castro Valley Trader Joe's just before 4 p.m. local time, per FOX affiliate KTVU.

Citing California Highway Patrol, the outlet reported that eight people were hurt as a result of the crash, and four were hospitalized for their injuries.

Alameda County Sheriff Spokesperson Sergeant Ray Kelly said the driver, identified by CHP as an 88-year-old Hayward resident, mistakenly accelerated, according to KTVU. The outlet reported that officials said the driver may have confused the car's pedals.

A store employee and a 5-year-old child from Hayward were among those transported to the hospital, CHP Officer Daniel Jacowitz said, according to KTVU.

The ACFD and CHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A car crashes into a Trader Joe's in Castro Valley, Calif. Alameda County Fire Department/Facebook

The car traveled 50 feet into the store, according to ABC station KGO-TV.

Some victims were hit by the vehicle, while others were hit by debris that went flying due to the collision, per the reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday

CHP said the four people who were hospitalized had "moderate to mild injuries," according to KTLA sister station KRON4.

"We probably had some lower-leg injuries but everyone we transported was conscious," ACFD division chief Paige Bowie told the outlet.

The driver has been cooperating with officials, according to KTVU and KGO-TV. The outlets reported that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role and that an investigation is ongoing.

The building was evacuated and closed following the crash, KTVU reported. The store will remain closed through Friday.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.