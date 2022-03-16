Multiple People Dead After Bus Carrying University of the Southwest's Golf Teams Crashes

The head coach for The University of the Southwest’s golf teams is among those killed after a head-on collision Tuesday night

Multiple people have been killed following a car crash in West Texas involving a pickup truck and a bus transporting the University of the Southwest's golf teams.

The crash occurred Tuesday around 8:17 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco told reporters following the incident. Fatalities were reported in both vehicles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Blanco also confirmed that the bus involved was carrying members of both the men's and women's golf teams from The University of Southwest — located in Hobbs, New Mexico — as they returned from a golf tournament. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fatalities in crash involving university golf team Fatalities in crash involving university golf team

Left: Credit: AP News/Youtube Right: Credit: AP News/Youtube

On Wednesday morning, the university's Athletics Director Steve Appel confirmed to PEOPLE that the golf teams' head coach, Tyler James, and multiple student-athletes were among those killed.

James was in his first year as head coach at the private school, according to his university bio.

"At this time we are still learning more details about the tragic accident that took the lives of some of our student athletes and their head coach. Our small community is devastated and deeply saddened learning about the tragic accident that took place last night," Appel said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We have learned that two students were airlifted to nearby hospitals and continue to pray they survive the events that took place."

Tyler James Credit: University of the Southwest

University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman shared his condolences on behalf of the college in a statement to PEOPLE in the wake of the tragedy.

"The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family. Last night, the men's and women's golf teams were traveling back to campus from competition in Midland, Texas, when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic," Thurman said. "Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident. While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash."

"Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas. USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts," he added.

The university president said that the school is contact with the families of the students and staff involved in the crash. Counseling services and the worship team will also be available on campus Wednesday for support.