At Least 23 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi: 'Loss Will Be Felt'

The death toll, which is expected to change, was confirmed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

By
Published on March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
Tornado damage in Mississippi. Photo: Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock

At least 23 people were killed and dozens of others were injured Friday after tornadoes swept through Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

MEMA shared early Saturday morning that in addition to those killed and injured in the storms, four other people remained missing as of 6:20 a.m. local time.

"We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning," the organization said in a statement on Twitter. "A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted."

MEMA then said that its numbers are "expected to change." It added that its command staff was meeting Saturday morning to find more information and decide on a "plan of action," with "information regarding sheltering and feeding operations coming soon."

At 8:05 p.m. local time on Friday, the National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed a tornado was on the ground and approaching the town of Rolling Fork. As tweets began to pour in about people being trapped in their homes, and images began to surface of the damage done to the communities impacted, the NWS said a tornado emergency remained in effect until 9 p.m., as it advised residents to "take cover now."

Less than an hour later, the NWS confirmed that the tornado touched down and caused damage in the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, and was projected to move into the northwest side of Tchula at the time.

With a water tower knocked down, and a crisis shelter opened in Rolling Fork, the impact of the storm appeared to be extensive.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382a) Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on . Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
Impact of Friday night's tornado in Mississippi. Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock

Rolling Fork resident Brandy Showah told CNN that the town is no longer the same after the storm. "I've never seen anything like this," Showah said. "This was a very great small town, and now it's gone."

"As we begin the process of surveying the tornado damage from yesterday evening, we want to thank all the media, spotters, first responders, emergency management officials, and members of the public who provided real-time storm reports and pictures," the NWS wrote on Twitter.

"During severe weather events, your reports help the message get out to those who are yet to be impacted by the weather. We do still welcome any reports you send our way today as the sun comes up, and you get a better idea of what damage has occurred," the organization added.

Editorial use only. BEST QUALITY FROM SOURCE HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13845304b) A handout photo made available by Mississippi Highway Patrol showing destruction and emergency services at the scene after tornadoes tore through the US state of Mississippi late 24 March 2023. Nineteen people have been confirmed dead so far as more people are thought to be trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Tornadoes kill 19 and bring devastation to Mississippi, USA - 24 Mar 2023
Impact of Friday night's tornado in Mississippi. MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sharkey County coroner Angelia Easton told ABC News that 13 people died in her county, but she could not confirm their ages. In other areas, Carroll County coroner Mark Stiles confirmed three deaths and Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley confirmed two, while Jose Watson of the state's highway patrol confirmed one person died in Humphreys County, according to ABC News. Gurley told NBC News that a man and his daughter were the two killed.

In a video shared on Facebook, Watson advised people to "not come to" Silver City if they didn't have any immediate family there. In his clip, Watson showed a large amount of damage in the city.

"Please do not come to Silver City," he said. "Because at this time, because of the number of people that are in place that are here, it's making it difficult for first responders to get into this debris. We can't even get emergency equipment in there, we can't get the tractors and the bull dozers in there ... if y'all would do that for us, we'd appreciate it."

Editorial use only. BEST QUALITY FROM SOURCE HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13845304c) A handout photo made available by Mississippi Highway Patrol showing destruction and emergency services at the scene after tornadoes tore through the US state of Mississippi late 24 March 2023. Nineteen people have been confirmed dead so far as more people are thought to be trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Tornadoes kill 19 and bring devastation to Mississippi, USA - 24 Mar 2023
Impact of Friday night's tornado in Mississippi. MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell told ABC News that Rolling Fork was "pretty much devastated," adding that "there's a lot of people still trapped in their homes."

"It seems as though the big ones hit at night, and you don't have a warning for him," he said. "We knew that it was going to be bad in that areas, but nobody can prepare to prepare for this total devastation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"At least twenty three Mississippians were killed by last night's violent tornados," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday. "We know that many more are injured. Search and rescue teams are still active. The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends."

Per the Storm Prediction Center and CNN, at least 11 tornados were reported in Mississippi and Alabama on Friday — including the ones that touched down in Rolling Fork, Silver City and Winona.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama tweeted overnight that in one section of the state, storm debris stretched a mile.

Authorities also shared updates on rescue efforts, uploading photos of a man being pulled from mud after a trailer overturned. "In the hardest hit areas, Deputies and other responders are going door to door to check on residents," the sheriff's office wrote.

As for power outages, over 68,000 establishments across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee remained without power as of 10 a.m. EST, per PowerOutage.us.

Related Articles
Debris is seen after a strong microburst damaged several buildings Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Montebello, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Tornado Tears Through Part of Los Angeles in Rare Event, at Least One Person Injured
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
Damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South Severe Weather Tornado, Prattville, United States - 12 Jan 2023
At Least 6 People Dead Due to Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Alabama
Winn-Dixie facade has fallen down due to a tornado in Gretna, La., in Jefferson Parish neighboring New Orleans, . No one was injured at the store Winter Weather Louisiana, Gretna, United States - 14 Dec 2022
At Least 3 Dead, Dozens Injured as Tornadoes Rip Across Southern States: 'We Just Kept Praying'
This aerial image shows roof damage to the Sagewood Apartments after an apparent tornado, in Eutaw, Alabama
Mother and Her 8-Year-Old Son Killed in Alabama as Tornadoes Sweep Across the South
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13609768h) Logan Johnson, 11, carries a sign that reads "Thankful" after he recovered it from his family's destroyed home after a tornado hit in Powderly, Texas Severe Weather Texas, Powderly, United States - 05 Nov 2022
Tornadoes in 3 States Leave 1 Dead and Nearly a Dozen Injured: 'Praying for Oklahomans Impacted'
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'
Ellen DeGeneres Showing off a raging river of muddy water in Montecito amid the storm: https://twitter.com/ellendegeneres/status/1612591946635284480?s=46&t=6m7bDP2BCoy1YsuDR2VTfA
Ellen DeGeneres Videos Flood Waters Near Her Home as the Residents of Montecito Are Ordered to Evacuate
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
buffalo blizzard
Winter Storm Death Toll Rises to 49 — with 27 Victims in Buffalo, New York: 'So Many Bodies'
https://twitter.com/OSHP_NWOhio. Winter storms across US. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio.
At Least 26 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Man walks past a house ruined by an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia
At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
Mississippi Gov. Warns 'Do Not Drink the Water' amid Ongoing Running Water Crisis in Jackson
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service respond to a home after a tree fell after a storm on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Birmingham, Ala. Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said they arrived to find the massive tree had smashed into the brick home. (Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP)
2 Babies Killed and 3 Injured in Alabama After Tree 'Severed Their Home in 2' During Windstorm