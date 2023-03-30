Multiple Deaths Feared After 2 U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky

"Fatalities are expected," Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet early Thursday morning

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 06:49 AM
Helicopters crash during Army training in Kentucky, multiple casualties reported
Photo: WKYC Channel 3/Youtube

Multiple people are feared dead after two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky on Wednesday evening.

"We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties," the 101st Airborne Division said in a tweet early Thursday morning. "Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved."

A release from nearby Fort Campbell's Public Affairs Office said the incident happened at around 10 p.m. during training in Trigg County. "The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," the statement read. "The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families."

The release added that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, said fatalities are expected from the crash. "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding," he wrote on Twitter. "We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

US Army servicemen in MEDEVAC Black Hawk helicopter during the military exercise 'Crystal Arrow 2023'
Blackhawk Helicopter. TOMS KALNINS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to WKDZ-FM, Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson was called to the scene following the accident. The outlet also reported a witness, who lives about a half mile from the crash site, saying they heard "a pop" and "two booms."

A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police said they were assisting Fort Campbell authorities following an "aircraft incident" in a rural area, according to CNN.

NBC News also reported state police as stating the accident happened in a partly wooded area and that the authorities had created a safety perimeter around the scene.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said they were contacted around 10:15 p.m. local time, according to CNN. Burgess added that "numerous agencies" were assisting with the incident.

The number of crew members involved in the crash has not been released.

Related Articles
avalanche in Colorado - Rapid Creek, southwest of Marble
Man Whose Family Says He Was 'Born to Ski' and Budapest Native Killed in Separate Colo. Avalanches
Yesica Martinez
Family Finds Body of Missing Texas Woman After Searching Area Where Her Car Crashed 2 Days Earlier
https://www.tn.gov/military/news/2023/2/16/tennessee-national-guard-names-soldiers-in-fatal-helicopter-crash.html Tennessee National Guard Names Soldiers in Fatal Helicopter Crash
2 National Guard Pilots Who Were Killed in Blackhawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway Identified
In this image provided by Chris Montgomery, law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash, in the unincorporated community of Harvest, Ala. U.S. military officials say two people on board the helicopter, which was from the Tennessee National Guard, were killed Helicopter Crash, Harvest, United States - 15 Feb 2023
2 National Guardsmen Dead in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway: 'Destroyed Beyond Recognition'
deadly train crash in greece https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j58QhlFDpNo
Greece Train Crash Leaves At Least 29 Dead and 85 Injured After 2 Trains Catch on Fire: 'Shocking'
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
2 Americans Among 72 Who Died in Airplane Crash in Nepal, Authorities Say
Two Helicopters Collide off Gold Coast, Killing 4
4 Dead After Helicopters Collide and Crash Land on Sandbank Off Australia's Gold Coast
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KRISHNA MANI BARAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777l) A general view of rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
At Least 68 People Killed in Nepal Airplane Crash: 'Half of the Plane Is on the Hillside'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
18 Students, Driver Hospitalized After School Bus Goes Over Embankment in Kentucky: 'It's Quite Sad'
https://www.wwnytv.com/2023/01/28/multiple-fatalities-st-lawrence-county-collision/. Credit: WWNY
6 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured After Bus and Box Truck Collide in Upstate New York
Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIJAYA NEUPANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777c) Rescue teams work at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
Co-Pilot in Nepal Crash Learned How to Fly After Her Pilot Husband Died in 2006 Crash
https://twitter.com/OSHP_NWOhio. Winter storms across US. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio.
At Least 26 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States
In this photo provided by the Korea Coast Guard, members of South Korea coast guard conduct a search operation in waters between South Korea and Japan, . South Korean and Japanese coast guards were searching for crew members of a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday in waters between South Korea and Japan, South Korean officials said Wednesday South Korea Japan Ship Sinking, At Sea - 24 Jan 2023
2 Dead, 9 Missing After Cargo Ship Sinks Off Coasts of Japan and South Korea: Reports
Flooding in Kentucky
Death Toll Rises to at Least 25 in Historic Kentucky Flooding
Small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md Small Plane Crash Maryland, Montgomery Village, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Pilot and Passenger Rescued From Plane After it Crashes Into 100 Ft. Power Lines in Maryland
Members of a rescue team assist a family out of a boat on July 28, 2022 in Quicksand, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'