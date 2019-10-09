Reporter's Son Wanders into Her Segment on Live TV: 'Excuse Me, My Kids Are Here'

BBC dad meet MSNBC mom.

In a cute and quickly viral moment recalling when the children of a professor wandered into the background of his BBC TV interview two years ago, NBC News correspondent Courtney Kube’s son couldn’t help but pop into her own TV segment on MSNBC on Wednesday morning.

“Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you’re reporting breaking news,” the network tweeted with a clip of the moment, along with the hashtags #MSNBCMoms and #workingmoms.

“Excuse me, my kids are here — live television!” Kube says in the clip as her young son walks up to her as she is discussing Turkey’s escalating military operations in Syria. Kube quickly corrals her son as the screen cuts to a map of the Middle East.

“This kid gave me a smile. … Strong mama holding down her job and got her kiddos,” one Twitter user said of the moment.

Tweeted another: “I love everything about this (well, except the news being reported).”

Kube’s NBC colleagues joined in with their support. “I couldn’t love this more. You’re amazing,” anchor Katy Tur wrote on Twitter.

Fellow correspondent Julia E. Ainsley wrote: “Mother of twins and best on the beat. @ckubeNBC does it all.”

Many on social media also drew an immediate parallel back to when Professor Robert Kelly’s children crashed his live interview on the BBC in 2017.

Kelly later said he was sure the moment meant he’d “blown it in front of the whole world.” But quite the opposite.

“I couldn’t understand why the BBC was carrying on with the interview,” Kelly told The Guardian in December 2017. “Maybe they realized right away that this was comedy gold.”