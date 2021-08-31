MSNBC Reporter Accosted During Live Hurricane Ida Coverage

Shaquille Brewster, MSNBC correspondent, kept calm on-air as a man charged at him while yelling to “report accurately”

NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster was accosted during his live Hurricane Ida broadcast.

On Monday, Brewster was reporting from a beach in Gulfport, Mississippi, discussing the weather as Hurricane Ida hit the area when a man pulled up in a white pickup truck and rushed toward him, visibly upset and yelling.

"I think we even have a random person going around," Brewster said calmly as he and the cameraman pivoted away and attempted to continue the report. "We deal with some people every once in a while," he added.

The situation quickly escalated when the man charged at Brewster, getting in his face while shouting "Cover this accurately!" The live segment was then cut abruptly as the reporter shielded himself from the man with his arm.

MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster Credit: MSNBC/Youtube

"Hey, hey, hey," anchor Craig Melvin said from the studio as the live broadcast ended. "We're going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There's a lot of crazy out there, a lot of crazy."

Moments after the segment, Melvin gave viewers an update following the run-in.

"One of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi. Pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is doing just fine. Shaq, he's okay," he shared.

According to NBC, the producer and photographer were able to separate the man from Brewster until he left, noting the crasher continued yelling at the crew to "report accurately."

Melvin also expressed his other thoughts on the matter, criticizing the behavior on Twitter. He wrote, "This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not."

Brewster also followed up later on Twitter, ensuring his followers and fans that he was doing just fine.

"Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!" he tweeted Monday.

The reporter was applauded for his cool on-air conduct by MSNBC President Rashida Jones, who praised his professionalism.