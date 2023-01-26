Mountaineer Has Leg Amputated After Fall at 20,000 Feet on Highest Mountain in Americas

A British mountaineer has had his right leg amputated after falling at 20,000 feet on the highest mountain in the Americas.

The unnamed 32-year-old was climbing the 22,837-foot Mount Aconcagua in Argentina when he fell, reported LBC News citing local officials, who added that they received a report of a man who was unconscious and in a "serious condition" at 6:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

After being evacuated by helicopter the climber was taken by ambulance to Hospital Central in the city of Mendoza, which is located 70 miles southeast of Mount Aconcagua in the Argentinian province of the same name.

He is currently in a "serious condition" having sustained a fractured skull, added the outlet. Tragically, he also had to have his right leg amputated because of his injuries, reported LBC.

Officials in the hospital and city did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for further details.

Mount Aconcagua is located close to Argentina's border with Chile and both the highest mountain outside of Asia and in the western hemisphere. It is also part of a grouping of high peaks on each of the continents known as the Seven Summits.

Despite being first climbed in 1897, it continues to pose extreme hazards to mountaineers through altitude sickness and the frequent high winds that race across its upper levels.

News of the accident comes as authorities continue their search for actor Julian Sands nearly two weeks after he embarked on a hike on Mount Baldy in California.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff announced in a release that another missing hiker, Jim Chung, 75, had been located alive in the region. He'd been reported missing on Jan. 22.

The Los Angeles man "suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members," the sheriff's department said.

He was taken to a hospital. The sheriff's department did not share details on his condition.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department also noted that authorities are still using "ground and air search efforts" to find Sands, 65.

"As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting," the sheriff's department said.

On Dec. 28 a mountain climber in Utah recalled his own near-death experience after falling 40 feet from a climbing route known as the Finger of Fate.

Speaking to ABC affiliate KTVX at the time, 29-year-old Tim Thompson said he was thankful to be alive after the incident.

"'Hopefully I don't die' was the first thought that went through my mind," he told the outlet.

Thompson — who recently became a new father — suffered his accident after he embarked on an ice-climbing adventure with a friend near Bridal Veil Falls.

As Thompson climbed to the peak, he lost his footing when a chunk of ice broke away from the mountain.

"All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock," explained Thompson, whose life was likely saved after he landed on a snowy ledge.

He suffered "a badly broken arm and back" due to the fall, according to a GoFundMe campaign that was established to help pay for his medical bills.

Despite the horrifying episode, Thompson said he was also not ready to give up on the activity and encouraged other climbers to pay attention to safety.

"A lot of people, I think, would have something like this deter them from doing it," Thompson said. "But it's something I'm so passionate about and love that I think you truly can make it safe."