At Least 7 Motorcyclists Dead, 3 Injured After Pickup Truck Collides with Marine Motorcycle Club

A pickup truck driving the wrong way down a New Hampshire highway plowed into 10 motorcyclists Friday evening, leaving at least seven dead and three with injuries, according to reports.

Authorities say a call was received at around 6:30 p.m. regarding an accident on Route 2 in the town of Randolph, New Hampshire, New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter told CNN.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck had been traveling westbound in an eastbound lane when it collided with the motorcyclists. CBS News reports the truck was completely engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.

#Breaking News: WMUR has a crew on the way to the scene of this serious crash involving multiple motorcycles and a truck on Route 2 in Randolph. This story will be updated: https://t.co/boT1cuHmVk 📸: u local/Miranda Thompson pic.twitter.com/kLOJwwb4aF — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) June 22, 2019

The identity of the seven deceased victims have yet to be released, pending family notification, authorities say.

One of the injured motorcyclists was airlifted to Maine Medical. The two other injured riders were transported to local hospitals, according to CBS News. The extent of the injuries for the surviving motorcyclists was still unknown as of Saturday.

The victims were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, which comprises active and veteran Marines, according to NPR, which also spoke with Charlie St. Clair, executive director of Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, who said they were on their way to a bike gathering in northern New Hampshire.

“You could see people on the phone frantically calling, people pacing back and forth and just, they were lost,” one witness, Miranda Thompson, told WMUR. “Everybody got out of their car and helped, got blankets and first-aid kits. Everyone went into action and just helped.”

Chris Sununu, the Governor of New Hampshire, expressed his sympathy to the victims and their families upon learning of the fatal crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and first responders who answered the call. State officials are on the scene and assisting as the situation develops,” he tweeted.