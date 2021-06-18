Motorcycle Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, Dies in Attempt to Break World Record

Alex Harvill was hoping to secure his second Guinness World Record on Thursday

Motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill died on Thursday while attempting to break a world record. He was 28.

The motorcyclist was trying to achieve the Guinness World Record for Longest Motorcycle Ramp Jump at the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow in Washington State, the organizers said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The jump required Harvill to land past the current record of 351 feet.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the stuntman crashed just shy of the landing dirt mound and tumbled off his bike during a practice run.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Harvill had died after being taken to the hospital, adding that the Grant County Coroner's Office "will conduct an autopsy on Friday to confirm the cause and manner of death, which is normal procedure."

"His family has been notified," the Sherriff's Office wrote. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones."

The Moses Lake Airshow vowed to donate all the proceeds from Thursday's jump towards Harvill's medical expenses. At the time of posting, the organizers wrote, "Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery."

Alex Harvill Alex Harvill and wife Jessica Harvill | Credit: Alex Harvill/instagram

Harvill is survived by his wife Jessica and sons Willis, 4, and Watson, 4 weeks.