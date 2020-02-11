Mother of 3 Went for Walk Just Before Hosting Super Bowl Party — and Hasn't Been Seen Since

Image zoom Abbie Flynn Gloucester Police Department

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a 59-year-old woman who vanished on Super Bowl Sunday just hours before she was set to host friends for a party.

The cell phone of Abbie Flynn, 59, was still on the counter when her friends came by her Gloucester home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2, and there was food in the oven — but Flynn was nowhere to be found, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Two concerned guests called police, NBC affiliate KPRC reported, and one day later, the Gloucester Police Department issued a public plea for help in finding the mother of three.

Gloucester Chief of Police Ed Conley told the outlet that Flynn spoke to her son around 4 p.m. on Sunday, and told him she was going for a walk.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m., possibly wearing a blue puffy jacket, police said.

“We’re working primarily under the theory that she did what she said she was going to do, which was go for a walk, and perhaps either got lost or had a medical incident,” Conley told KPRC.

Authorities have since conducted extensive searches of the paths and woods around the area where she went missing, and have also searched the coastline.

As of Monday, the search had been suspended, though a dive team from the Massachusetts State Police will soon take to the waters nearby to look for Flynn, KPRC reported.

Police have said they have no reason to believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Flynn’s brother Brian, who lives in Bermuda, told Dateline that he was in California visiting his son when Flynn’s husband Rich called him and told him she was missing, per NBC News.

“As soon as I got the call, my son drove me straight to the airport and I was at her house by 10 a.m. the next morning,” Brian said. “We’re all in shock. This is just heartbreaking for all of us.”

Flynn, a retired nurse, grew up in Gloucester, and currently splits her time between the city and Houston, where Rich is a radiologist.

Brian reportedly told Dateline that Rich was in Houston when his wife went missing, but immediately flew to the East Coast.

“They have a wonderful life and are just really happy,” her brother said. “It doesn’t make sense that she would just walk away.”

He also praised his sister as “the most caring and selfless mother, friend and sister,” and said two of her adult children are away at college, while the other lives in New York.

Anyone with information as to Flynn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.